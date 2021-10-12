VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica State College Facilities Manager

WE’RE LOOKING FOR A FACILITIES MANAGER

JOB SUMMARY:

The Facilities Manager manages physical plant and maintenance operations of the College’s multiple sites and facilities. The Facilities Manager oversees and manages building maintenance scheduling, custodial, services, construction, and/or grounds maintenance, plans, implements and manages capital renewal and replacement projects for the facility, and develops and implements operating policies and procedures.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinates and manages multi-craft activities involved in preventive, scheduled, and emergency maintenance, cleaning, repair, and renovation of buildings, mechanical systems, physical plant, and/or grounds. Oversees all facets of the daily operations of the Facilities Department, ensuring compliance with the College and Laws of Dominica, policies, and regulations. Develops or assists with the development and implementation of policies and standard operating procedures consistent with those of the organization to ensure efficient and safe operation of the department. Oversees activities of contractors, vendor personnel, and suppliers; Monitors contracts for compliance and controls costs; monitors general expenditures of unit; performs quality control inspections to ensure adherence to contract specifications and industry standards. Supervises personnel which typically includes recommendations for hiring, firing, performance evaluation, training, work allocation, and problem resolution. Maintains compliance with departmental security, audit procedures, and College policy. Assists in facility and space usage planning; advises administration on the application of institutional policy, regulations, and standards relating to the management of physical resources. Performs quality control inspections to ensure adherence to contract specifications and industry standards. Develops and implements systems and processes to establish and maintain records for the operating of the Facilities Department. Develops and maintains emergency/disaster preparedness and recovery plans. Ensures proper care in the use and maintenance of equipment and supplies; promotes continuous improvement of workplace safety and environmental practices. Maintain record of scheduled repairs & maintenance Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Completed Degree(s) in Engineering or Construction related field from an accredited institution with two years supervisory experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Ability to develop and maintain recordkeeping systems and procedures. Knowledge of contract documents and specifications. Project planning skills. Skill in the use of computers, preferably in a PC, Windows-based operating environment. Good interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community. Skill in the use of personal computers and related software applications. Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities. Knowledge of all Dominica’s laws and ordinances pertinent to facilities planning, design, construction, and maintenance. Ability to coordinate and/or supervise independent contractors. Ability to make administrative and procedural decisions. Ability to read, understand, follow, and enforce safety procedures. Ability to supervise and train employees, to include organizing, prioritizing, and scheduling work assignments. Ability to foster a cooperative work environment. Knowledge of mechanical systems, building materials, and emergency maintenance. Ability to coordinate quality assurance programs in area of specialty. Knowledge of emergency and disaster recovery planning. Knowledge of building trades repairs, maintenance and associated costs. Knowledge of building materials and associated costs Ability to inspect structures to determine repair needs. Ability to read and interpret construction drawings and plans. Knowledge of procurement and works contract management. Must possess a valid Driver’s licence.

To apply submit:

Signed cover letter

CV

Certified copies of transcripts

Two professional letters of reference from individuals who can attest to your abilities and performance

To:

The President

Dominica State College

Stock Farm

P.O. 2066

Roseau

Or

[email protected]

THE DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2021.

ONLY SHORT LISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.