VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Engineer CORISAV Inc

CORISAV Inc. is seeking a detail-oriented, experienced Engineer. This position is at our office on Goodwill Road in Pottersville. The primary responsibility of this person is to oversee all aspects of engineering projects, including planning, budgeting and personnel. The engineer shall be responsible for collaborating with other staff on product design, research and development, marketing and manufacturing to create highly functional products or services that are economical and meet the needs of clients and/or their representatives for their small and large-scale projects.
What You Will Be Doing:
- Assessment of design briefs to gauge the design requirements
- Conduct and/or use research on user experience and needs, current market trends and general functionality
- Develop solutions that solve user problems
- Determine whether a design solution is user-friendly, cost-effective and environmentally friendly
- Create multiple iterations of design prototypes using computer-aided design tools
- Conduct rigorous usability tests and modifying the product based on the test results
- Evaluate design solutions against industry standards and regulations
- Document the design process and present progress reports to all relevant stakeholders
- Review and certification of large project set
- Productively and efficiently complete
- Adapt to concept revisions and changes to construction
- Work both independently and collaboratively with clients, and
- Project management and site supervision of large-scale projects
- Site visits for verifications
- Tender preparation and proposal writing
- Laboratory and field testing of engineering parameters for design and analysis
- Coordination with staff and clients to meet project objectives
Required Skills:
- Working knowledge of CAD, Civil Engineering and Structural Design
- Experience in software customization
- Demonstrable knowledge of layering and
- Highly organized
- Knowledge of building and construction
- Working knowledge of site/field testing related to geotechnical and structural applications
- Knowledge of construction documentation for planning approval
- Project management certification and/or experience with site supervision of large-scale projects
- Ability to organize work and meet deadlines
- Technical Report writing
- Ability to take initiative and optimize processes and work flows
Required Education
- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 7 years of experience
or
- Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering or any related specialized field with a minimum of 4 years of experience
Excellent verbal & written communication is necessary, along with a positive, professional attitude and work ethic.
Coordination of Civil, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, etc. disciplines is a plus as well as licensure with the Board of Engineering.
To apply, please submit signed Cover Letter and Resume to info@corisav.com
