VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Engineer CORISAV Inc

CORISAV Inc. is seeking a detail-oriented, experienced Engineer. This position is at our office on Goodwill Road in Pottersville. The primary responsibility of this person is to oversee all aspects of engineering projects, including planning, budgeting and personnel. The engineer shall be responsible for collaborating with other staff on product design, research and development, marketing and manufacturing to create highly functional products or services that are economical and meet the needs of clients and/or their representatives for their small and large-scale projects.

What You Will Be Doing :

Assessment of design briefs to gauge the design requirements

Conduct and/or use research on user experience and needs, current market trends and general functionality

Develop solutions that solve user problems

Determine whether a design solution is user-friendly, cost-effective and environmentally friendly

Create multiple iterations of design prototypes using computer-aided design tools

Conduct rigorous usability tests and modifying the product based on the test results

Evaluate design solutions against industry standards and regulations

Document the design process and present progress reports to all relevant stakeholders

Review and certification of large project set

Productively and efficiently complete

Adapt to concept revisions and changes to construction

Work both independently and collaboratively with clients, and

Project management and site supervision of large-scale projects

Site visits for verifications

Tender preparation and proposal writing

Laboratory and field testing of engineering parameters for design and analysis

Coordination with staff and clients to meet project objectives

Required Skills:

Working knowledge of CAD, Civil Engineering and Structural Design

Experience in software customization

Demonstrable knowledge of layering and

Highly organized

Knowledge of building and construction

Working knowledge of site/field testing related to geotechnical and structural applications

Knowledge of construction documentation for planning approval

Project management certification and/or experience with site supervision of large-scale projects

Ability to organize work and meet deadlines

Technical Report writing

Ability to take initiative and optimize processes and work flows

Required Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 7 years of experience

or

Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering or any related specialized field with a minimum of 4 years of experience

Excellent verbal & written communication is necessary, along with a positive, professional attitude and work ethic.

Coordination of Civil, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, etc. disciplines is a plus as well as licensure with the Board of Engineering.

To apply, please submit signed Cover Letter and Resume to info@corisav.com