VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Human Resources Manager

Board of the Dominica Hospitals Authority - Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 8:43 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Human Resources Manager at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Human Resources Manager has overall responsibility for the management of the Human Resources Department. The officer reports to the Chief Executive Officer.

 

Education and Experience:

 

The incumbent should possess a post graduate Degree in Human Resources Management or Development, or other related discipline, and at least five (5) years’ experience in human resources management at a senior level in a service organization or a consulting environment with a solid track record of achievement.

Competencies, Skills and Other Characteristics:

  1. Knowledge of performance management systems;
  2. Counselling, coaching and interviewing skills;
  3. Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills;
  4. Strong analytical, problem-solving skills and change management skills;
  5. Thorough knowledge of public sector and state employment laws and regulations;
  6. Knowledge of computerized HR Information Systems;

 

Duties

 

  1. Develop and implement comprehensive recruitment and employment policies and practices
  2. Continuously assess manpower and training needs and maintain succession plans
  3. Oversee and manage the performance appraisal system
  4. Provide leadership and direction to human resource staff
  5. Identify and respond to employee concerns and improve staff

 

Terms and Conditions:

The successful applicant will be given a two (2) year service contract with the possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance. He/she will receive a compensation package consistent with qualifications and experience. Additional information on the duties and other conditions related to this position can be obtained from the following websites: www.dominica.gov.dm/vacancies; www.oecs.org; and www.caricom.org. Any further clarification can be directed by email to [email protected] or telephone at 767-266-2061.

Address for Applications:

Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to the Chairperson, Dominica Hospitals Authority, Administration Unit, Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Goodwill, Dominica, W. I. Applications can also be sent by email to [email protected]. Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of three (3) referees, two (2) of whom must be professional referees, should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date:

The closing date for the receipt of applications is September 27th 2021.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available