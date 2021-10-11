VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Junior actuarial analyst

JUNIOR ACTUARIAL ANALYST

The Dominica Social Security invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Junior Actuarial Analyst.

The purpose of this job is to provide support to the Manager Actuarial Services & MIS in the efficient and effective compilation of data and the development of databases containing demographic, economic and organization-specific data, as well as the on- going monitoring of DSS’ specific experience.

Applicants must have:

Bachelor of Science Degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics or Statistics and completed at least 2 of the Actuarial Examinations from a recognized Actuarial Body in Canada, the United Kingdom or the United States of America

Strong analytical and mathematical skills

Ability to analyze actuarial data and write reports in relation thereto

Minimum of (3) years senior level experience in a Financial or related Institution

Sound knowledge of Electronic Data Processing (EDP) and Microsoft Office

Strong oral and written communication skills All applications should be addressed to:

The Director

Dominica Social Security

P.O. Box 772,

Cnr. Hanover & Hillsborough Streets ROSEAU

The closing date for receipt of applications is 12th November 2021.