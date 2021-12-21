VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Lab technologist for private medical lab

A private medical lab in St. Kitts is searching for a lab technologist

Applicants must have a B.Sc in Laboratory Technology OR an Associate degree in Laboratory Technology along with a minimum of 5 years experience as a Laboratory technologist. Phlebotomy experience is an asset. Knowledge of Schuylab LIS, good IT literacy skills and proficiency in EXCEL are beneficial. We are in search of a great team player, who will be required to work some nights and some weekends.

Covid 19 full vaccination is a requirement for employment.

An attractive salary is being offered. Come be a part of a dynamic team.

Please call (869) 762 4066 or (767) 612 7574 or send resume to cpr@sisterisles.kn .