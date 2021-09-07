VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Manager Accounting Services

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Manager – Accounting Services at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Manager – Accounting Services is responsible for managing the day to day finances and accounting functions of the Authority and financial reporting. The officer reports to the Chief Executive Officer.

Education and Experience:

The incumbent should possess at least a B.Sc. in Accounting and at least five (5) years’ experience in Accounting o r completed level 3 in a professional accounting programme with at least six (6) years’ accounting experience. Familiarity with computerized accounting software is desirable.

Competencies, Skills and Other Characteristics:

Knowledge of accounting and reporting software; Ability to prepare and analyze financial statements, including variance reporting; Ability to supervise and assist with the development of the accounting team; Familiarity with International Financial Reporting Standards; Strong team player who can collaborate effectively with the senior leadership

Duties and responsibilities

Manage the accounting information system including procedures for year-end close Prepare and present monthly financial reports to management and the Board Prepare Annual Work Plan and Corporate Budget, in collaboration with other senior management; Manage cash flows, including the collection of revenues and contributions Supervise staff and work processes within the Accounts Department

Terms and Conditions:

The successful applicant will be given a two (2) year service contract with the possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance. He/she will receive a compensation package consistent with qualifications and experience. Additional information on the duties and other conditions related to this position can be obtained from the following websites: www.dominica.gov.dm/vacancies; www.oecs.org ; and www.caricom.org. Any further clarification can be directed by email to [email protected] or telephone at 767-266-2061..

Address for Applications:

Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to the Chairperson, Dominica Hospitals Authority, Administration Unit, Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Goodwill, Dominica, W. I. Applications can also be sent by email to [email protected]. Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of three (3) referees, two (2) of whom must be professional referees, should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date:

The closing date for the receipt of applications is September 27th 2021.