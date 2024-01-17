VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Office Assistant – Argos Dominica Ltd

Argos Dominica LTD. is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position of Office Assistant.

Main objective of Office Assistant is to provide support to administrative and accounting processes and requirements with the application of administrative and accounting systems, procedures, and policies to maintain all related information available and reliable.

Task and responsibilities:

Execute the dispatch activities by receiving the customers’ product request and registering in the system and producing sales tickets, to contribute to a timely dispatch for the clients.

Prepare the daily sales report based on the Company’s requirements to have updated commercial information for monitoring and decision making by management.

Assists in the recording and processing, invoices, bills, receipts, payments and working hours by operative personnel and contractors as required and instructed, to assure proper and timely data entry for the financial, administrative, and human resources files and records.

Assist in the accounts receivable management, monitoring in the system the customers that have a due balance and informing the immediate supervisor, contributing to the good standing of Company’s cash flow.

Interacts with customers through the reception and placement of phone calls, emails, and other forms of communication to maintain customer relationships according to the Company’s standards.

Controls the incoming and outgoing documentation process to maintain filing and organization guidelines established by the Company.

Liaison between with Lead/Terminal Operator(s) pertaining to production and physical inventory.

General and Professional Requirments:

Associate degree or Certificate. Preferably in Accounting or Business Administration.

At least 3 years of experience in similar role.

Effective communication skills and customer oriented.

Team Player with no 9 – 5 mentality.

Bookkeeping experience a plus.

QuickBooks experience a plus.

All interested applicants email your resume and diplomas/certificates to [email protected] no later than January 31st, 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.