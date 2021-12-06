VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: part-time spanish teacher wanted

Orion Academy is seeking a part-time Spanish Teacher to teach forms one to five.
QUALIFICATIONS
• Applicants must have an associate degree or higher in the subject area.
• Suitable candidate should have a teaching certificate as well as teaching
experience.
Interested candidates should email their application and curriculum vitae to orionboardexecutives@gmail.com no later than December 27th 2021.
