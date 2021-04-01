VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Position of Permanent Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POSITION OF PERMANENT SECRETARY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and interested persons to fill the position of Permanent Secretary.
POSITION LEVEL
The Permanent Secretary is the Head of a Department of Government equivalent to the classification of Level XVIII and Pay Code B.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
The main functions of the Permanent Secretary are summarized as follows:
- Provide policy advice to the Minister and undertake strategic policy development and implementation within the assigned field of responsibility;
- Human Resource Management to include performance appraisals of staff and staff management systems in accordance with the requirements of the Public Service Commission;
- Financial Planning and Management to include annual budget preparation and authorization of payments adhering to the Financial Regulations;
- Preparation of monthly and annual reports, speeches, and responses to media and public inquiries;
- General Administration to ensure that all work of the Ministry and its Divisions is discharged economically, efficiently, promptly, and courteously.
ACADEMIC REQUIREMENTS
A Master’s Degree in the field of Public Sector Management or related field
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
Eight (8) years’ experience in a senior management position
SKILLS/COMPETENCE/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Sound knowledge of the policies, procedures and the laws of the Public Service and the Dominica Constitution;
- Ability to plan, develop and implement (including monitor) developmental projects;
- Competence in human resource management and development issues to be able to provide relevant guidance and advice to Heads of Division and other public officials;
- Strong communication skills;
- Ability to think strategically and to develop and pursue a vision for the growth of the Public Service;
- Knowledge of negotiation techniques and possession of good interpersonal skills;
- Knowledge of approaches to reform and modernization;
- Change management and team building skills;
- Ability to apply knowledge to enhance the daily operations of the Public Service.
The holder of the position is required to interface with numerous clients both within and outside the Public Service. The responsibilities of the position require working for extended hours on a daily basis and sometimes on weekends and public holidays. The holder must also be able to work under extreme mental and physical pressure.
ADDRESS
Applications with Curriculum Vitae and two references should be addressed to:-
The Secretary to the Cabinet
Cabinet Secretariat
Financial Center – 6th Floor
Kennedy Avenue
Roseau
COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA
OR emailed to: [email protected]
CLOSING DATE
Deadline for receipt of applications is April 30, 2021
4 Comments
Oh Please! Fake transparency. We all know they already have their people for that position.
EXACTLY my thought when I first glanced at the advertisement. The position has already been filled by a political lackey of the DLP.
The only qualifications needed are to dress in red everyday in public, ‘buse’ UWP supporters wherever you see them even in church, and convince everyone you come in contact with that Papa Skerrit is a deity, he is not human like the rest of us ordinary folks. Position Approved!
Permanent Secretary, come on people, to which dept or ministry? Why everything in our country have to be secret so and not only that, I ‘m sure you have already decided on a person and publish this only pro-forms so you can claim the post was publicly advertised and open to anyone. Chupes man, I don’t trust anything this government does again.
Is there any particular ministry?