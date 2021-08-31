VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Project Engineer Basic Needs Trust Fund

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Project Engineer (PE) Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme.
Applicants must possess the following qualifications:
- A Master’s Degree in Civil/Structural/Building Engineering with at least three (3) years experience in the preparation, appraisal and supervision of projects in transportation engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering, or
A Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil/Structural/ Building Engineering with at least eight (8) years relevant experience, mentioned above
- Proficient computer skills
- Competent administrative and management skills
- Good written and oral communication skills, particularly in working with women and men in vulnerable circumstances
- Ability to work effectively under pressure
- Profound interpersonal relations skills
- Ability to execute duties/assignments within established timelines and deadlines
- Experience working on community infrastructure and poverty reduction interventions would be an asset
- Specific experience in the Caribbean and working with donor agency or international financial institution will be an asset
The Project Engineer is responsible to the Project Manager (PM) for the preparation, formulation and implementation of all infrastructure sub-projects funded by the Project. Further information can be obtained at the BNTF Office on 21 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone #:611-5920, 611-5917
E-mail: [email protected]
Applications including certified copies of certificates, professional accomplishments and detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to:
The Project Manager
Basic Needs Trust Fund
21 Kennedy Avenue
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
To reach no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday September 24, 2021
