VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Project Engineer Basic Needs Trust Fund

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Project Engineer (PE) Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme.

Applicants must possess the following qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in Civil/Structural/Building Engineering with at least three (3) years experience in the preparation, appraisal and supervision of projects in transportation engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering, or

A Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil/Structural/ Building Engineering with at least eight (8) years relevant experience, mentioned above

Proficient computer skills

Competent administrative and management skills

Good written and oral communication skills, particularly in working with women and men in vulnerable circumstances

Ability to work effectively under pressure

Profound interpersonal relations skills

Ability to execute duties/assignments within established timelines and deadlines

Experience working on community infrastructure and poverty reduction interventions would be an asset

Specific experience in the Caribbean and working with donor agency or international financial institution will be an asset

The Project Engineer is responsible to the Project Manager (PM) for the preparation, formulation and implementation of all infrastructure sub-projects funded by the Project. Further information can be obtained at the BNTF Office on 21 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone #:611-5920, 611-5917

E-mail: [email protected]

Applications including certified copies of certificates, professional accomplishments and detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to:

The Project Manager

Basic Needs Trust Fund

21 Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

To reach no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday September 24, 2021