VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Social Enterprise Project Administrator

Dominica Youth Business Trust invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of SOCIAL ENTERPRISE ADMINISTRATOR (SEA)

Job Summary:

The SOCIAL ENTERPRISE PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR (SEA) has the responsibility to ensure the effective and efficient day to day implementation of the project. The project is aimed at helping to support rural young people between the ages 18-35, turn good ideas into good business opportunity in the area of agriculture, and to strengthen their business by providing support services to help them successfully manage their enterprises. The SEA will ensure the functioning of the project from beginning to the end including project inception activities, annual and quarterly planning and reporting, and implementation of project activities, project reviews and project closure. The SEA will work closely with the DYBT’s primary contact for the project.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Education:

Degree in Entrepreneurship, Social Development, Youth Development or related Social Sciences field.

Project Management Certification would be an asset

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of three years of project planning and management related experience in the field youth empowerment, development of entrepreneurship,

Experience with establishing and implementing project and program M&E systems, including design and implementation of surveys and other data collection tools

Understanding of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector in Dominica and the attendants’ challenges, especially those faced by youth and women

Sound analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written format

Excellent time management skills

Work Environment: Office & Field; Must own a reliable motor vehicle.

Expected Duration of Assignment: 2 years

Interested persons should apply to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development & Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security & Dominican with Disabilities, Government Headquarters, Roseau, Dominica. Applications should include at least two Reference Letters.

The deadline for receipt of applications is Monday 14th December, 2020