VACANCY NOTICE: Environmental, Social, Health and Safety Specialist

Suitably qualified persons are invited to apply to fill the part-time post of Environmental, Social, Health, and Safety Specialist at the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) headquartered in St. Kitts.

The ECPCGC was established by the Member Governments of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to increase the availability of financing to promote the creation, expansion, modernization, and improvement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The statutory objectives of the ECPCGC are to:

(a) assist in promoting economic growth and development in Member Territories by administering the Credit Guarantee Scheme to increase access to finance.

(b) offer credit guarantees to Participating Lenders in respect of Qualifying Enterprises;

(c) enable Qualifying Enterprises to access loans from Participating Lenders with the intention of –

(i) strengthening the confidence of Participating Lenders in providing loans to Qualifying Enterprises; and

(ii) increasing the ease with which loans can be accessed by Qualifying Enterprises from Participating Lenders.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A degree in Environmental Science or related area is preferred;

Minimum 5 years’ experience working in the environmental field, ideally in a position that also included exposure to the financial services industry.

APPLICANTS SHOULD ALSO HAVE:

Familiarity with banking and lending; Familiarity with World Bank ESHS requirements (do not have to have worked with them before); Familiarity environmental regulations in the ECCU; Experience reviewing projects for environmental compliance; Experience with social safeguards and knowledge of their implementation; Familiarity with the unique issues facing the Kalinago Community; Ability to operate as an effective tactical and strategic thinker; Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills, and Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office software.

Some advisory assistance, training, and mentoring may be provided in specialized areas.

Integrate the Tier 1 and Tier 2 screening procedures of the ESMF into the loan application process and ensure that ECPCGC staff and PLs are fully aware of them. Develop specific guidance for ESMF issues that can be provided to lenders to guide them on reviewing these issues during the credit analysis process, including basic procedures for each of the relevant sectors as they become part of the portfolio.

iii. Adapt, develop, and improve ESHS screening forms and procedures, using precepts described in the ESMF.

Provide direct support to participating lenders and MSMEs in the evaluation of potential loans by screening, auditing, site visits, and due diligence. Conduct regulatory queries to identify permit gaps and requirements and to describe plans and actions to regularize compliance (“Compliance Plans”). Identify complex or sensitive MSME activities that require additional studies, new permitting, further due diligence, or other ESHS assessment work, as per World Bank policies described in the ESMF.

vii. Review contract and guarantee agreement language to ensure ESHS compliance and reporting requirements are adequate, reasonable, and appropriate.

viii. Engage with PLs to evaluate and improve their environmental management systems and assist them with the review and preparation of annual reporting on environmental performance aspects.

Identify and conduct outreach or training activities for participating lenders, MSMEs, and others. Provide reporting on project activities and environmental/social concerns as they arise, to serve as documentation of compliance, and to support periodic reporting to the World Bank. Provide ESHS input into quarterly and/or annual reports, as necessary.

xii. Develop and manage the Grievance Redress Mechanism for the project.

xiii. Serve as the initial point of contact for any grievances regarding any of the social or environmental protections.

xiv. Develop and implement an auditing protocol for claims evaluations to assess environmental practice and ensure compliance with ESMF requirements for AFIs filing claims to the Corporation.

Develop social and environmental training materials that are designed to address the issues that ECCU lenders are likely to encounter when working with MSMEs. These materials include the training module presentation as well as handouts and other literature lenders will need to ensure compliance with environmental requirements. The training must include a module for lenders to use to assess the ability of MSMEs to manage the environmental and social risks associated with their business.

xvi. Present the social and environmental training module at all lender training sessions. This includes presentations in person, via webinar or other electronic means, and recording the presentation for inclusion on the web portal. An integral part of these training sessions is responding to questions from lenders.

xvii. Respond to questions from lenders regarding specific circumstances related to a case that the lender is currently processing. Responses will include guidance on steps the MSME must take to meet social or environmental requirements if the case is not in compliance.

xviii. Provide a quarterly report to the CEO regarding the number of training provided, the number and types of queries received, and any issues that seem to be affecting more than one lender.

xix. Develop a monthly newsletter on social and environmental issues and use it to highlight any problem areas.

Review all applications for ESHS issues and follow up with the lender if there are problems.

xxi. Provide ESHS input into quarterly and/or annual reports, as necessary.

xxii. Serve as the investigatory authority for any grievances regarding any of the social or environmental protections.

Develop specific guidance for ESMF issues that can be provided to lenders to guide them on reviewing these issues during the credit analysis process.

Key Personnel

The following are key organizational staff that you may contact regarding any questions as you prepare your proposal:

Bernard Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, 869-466-8251, [email protected]

Carmen Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, 869-466-8251, [email protected]