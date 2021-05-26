VACANCY NOTICE: Product Development Executive

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) requires a suitably qualified professional to fill the position of Product Development Executive.

JOB STATEMENT:

Under the direction of the Product Promotions Manager, the Product Development Executive assists in the development and implementation of the Product Development plan/activities, guides the development of promotional materials for the niche product markets under his/her responsibility and maintains communication and productive relationships with key tourism industry stakeholders in Dominica and overseas.

FUNCTIONS:

Market Research & Intelligence: Undertakes market research and market intelligence to include surveys and other external data collection strategies to ascertain consumer needs and preferences and new trends within the sector.

Marketing Implementation: Works in conjunction with the Marketing team to maintain marketing needs required for the product development.

Industry Relations: Develops and implements communication strategies for sustainable relationships with Tourism stakeholders and provides information to stakeholders to develop awareness of market potential, and marketing opportunities among members of the Dominican Tourism Industry.

Product Development: Develops, leads, and implements a product development methodology that will result in recommendations for new product offerings.

Implementation of Communication Strategies: In consultation with the Product Promotions Manager, plans and executes tourism educational programs and tourism sector development programs.

Budget Management: Makes input into the development of the department’s annual budget based on the assigned Product Development Plan.

EDUCATION/TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE:

Applicants should possess relevant qualifications at Degree level in Tourism and Destination Management, Marketing, Public Relations, or a Business-related

A minimum of one year work experience in tourism product development and/or other areas of the tourism industry.

Sound understanding of tourism sector needs; including health and wellness and community tourism issues.

COMPETENCIES:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which DDA operates.

Excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks and

CONDITIONS OF RECRUITMENT:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

APPLICATION PROCESS AND TIMELINE:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers in sealed envelopes, marked Application for the Position of Product Development Executive, Discover Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The CEO/Director of Tourism

Discover Dominica Authority

Ground and 1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street Roseau, Dominica

Email: [email protected]

Closing date for receipt of applications is June 5, 2021.