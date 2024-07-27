Airport project progressing ahead of schedule, says Finance Minister

The highly anticipated International Airport project in Dominica is making remarkable strides, according to Minister of Finance, Dr. Irvin McIntyre. The billion-dollar contracted initiative, overseen by Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE), is scheduled for completion by 2025. As it advances through the land and infrastructure preparation phase, the project remains on track.

During the presentation of the 2024-2025 National Budget at the House of Parliament on Friday, July 26, Minister McIntyre revealed that the “earth works” component of the project is approximately 80% complete, exceeding initial expectations. Notably, three main culvert box crosses have been finished, and over 6 million cubic meters of earthworks for the airstrip and landed site building are already in place. According to the minister, these achievements signal the imminent start of construction for the terminal building and other associated structures at the airport.

Dr. McIntyre emphasized the airport’s significance for Dominica’s tourism industry. “Consider for a moment what this could mean for our country,” he urged. “Increased visitor arrivals, higher hotel occupancy rates, and expanded business opportunities await those involved in the tourism sector.” He said the airport’s capacity to accommodate up to half a million passengers annually promises to boost the local economy significantly.

“The International Airport will serve as a hub for economic activity,” McIntyre stated. “It will generate jobs, stimulate local businesses, and attract investments. Our farmers, manufacturers, and small enterprises will gain access to the global market, fostering growth and prosperity.” He highlighted the positive spillover effects, anticipating greater demand for goods and services that will benefit both individuals and businesses.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that as of February 2024, over 300 Dominicans are employed under the International Airport project. In February, he also confirmed that runway would be completed by the end of this year.

An update on work done so far can be viewed at this MMC Development YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L7MwqqEXTk