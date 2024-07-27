Airport project progressing ahead of schedule, says Finance Minister

The highly anticipated International Airport project in Dominica is making remarkable strides, according to Minister of Finance, Dr. Irvin McIntyre. The billion-dollar contracted initiative, overseen by Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE), is scheduled for completion by 2025. As it advances through the land and infrastructure preparation phase, the project remains on track.
During the presentation of the 2024-2025 National Budget at the House of Parliament on Friday, July 26, Minister McIntyre revealed that the “earth works” component of the project is approximately 80% complete, exceeding initial expectations. Notably, three main culvert box crosses have been finished, and over 6 million cubic meters of earthworks for the airstrip and landed site building are already in place. According to the minister, these achievements signal the imminent start of construction for the terminal building and other associated structures at the airport.
Dr. McIntyre emphasized the airport’s significance for Dominica’s tourism industry. “Consider for a moment what this could mean for our country,” he urged. “Increased visitor arrivals, higher hotel occupancy rates, and expanded business opportunities await those involved in the tourism sector.” He said the airport’s capacity to accommodate up to half a million passengers annually promises to boost the local economy significantly.
“The International Airport will serve as a hub for economic activity,” McIntyre stated. “It will generate jobs, stimulate local businesses, and attract investments. Our farmers, manufacturers, and small enterprises will gain access to the global market, fostering growth and prosperity.” He highlighted the positive spillover effects, anticipating greater demand for goods and services that will benefit both individuals and businesses.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that as of February 2024, over 300 Dominicans are employed under the International Airport project. In February, he also confirmed that runway would be completed by the end of this year.
An update on work done so far can be viewed at this MMC Development YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L7MwqqEXTk
11 Comments
Not sure is this was sarcasm or not but it did make me chuckle though! ha ha ha. On a serious note the amount of money changing hands while this charade and pretext of constructing an “international” airport (as opposed to a domestic airport I suppose?) goes on until the money runs out . . .
they start bigging up that nonesense the kabal building up there . they building an airport at an angle to the prevailing winds . so no one will want to land there because of the high cross winds
thanks alot kabal
Yes, we all want the airport but these cabalists must learn to be honest when disseminating critical information. Irvin knows he is lying! Even when he farts it smell of lies and deceit. Anyone doubting me PLEASEEEEEE take a trip to the airpot site and make up your own mind. Come on Irvin, please my bro, go back to being yourself before its too late.
Can somoene explain to me please?
If jet aircraft can now land at Melville Hall, why do we need a second “international” airport?
The people are being fooled, they are destroying prime beautiful real estate to construct an imaginary airport, how are they going to construct a billion-dollar facility in only one year and who is getting the money?
Irvin, if you’re a psychiatrist, I adviser you to examine your head by opening it and see if you or someone hid some crack cocane in your cranium!
It is said any attorney (lawyer) who represents themselves in a court of law is a fool! When I majored in health science, as second year medical student I was thought that a medical doctor should avoid diagnosing themselves, it would be nonsense in both cases as stated!
Whereas they call you doctor, am puzzled because doctors are supposed to be intelligent, but the crap you are talking proved something is wrong with your thinking. Man it’s stupid for you actually lie talking fart about airport will be completed ahead of time.
I will call you boy in the natural sense; reason is you don’t know what you are talking about!
You are saying for the first time in history an International Airport will be built in less than three to five years; on a site as that chosen in Wesley. Boy shut up all of us are not idiots.
Don’t know about you!
Look, if Dcans believe this Nancy Story, I have a 1000 ft bridge in Jacko Flat, Belles area made out of gold and diamond I am selling for $10. First come, first serve.
Ahhh Irvin; you mean you have gone that low bro? No man you really need your tongue examined for Lieing-Titis my bro. You giving the SOS serious competition in that area these day eh. SMMF H
I do not think the minister who made that statement was talking about the work going on to cover the swamps at Wesley where a little rain puts a stop to all work I know that whole area from my childhood days still lives near the liches swamp where at the age of mine I stood in the swamp to catch leeches and watch me lol basin being played in by my friends .that’s where I lived then now I live near where the swamp is being covered with cement and tarish
You know all of us stood in that leach infested gutter allowing them stick on our legs sucking our blood.
Then we used salt to remove them, placing them in bottles of clean fresh water. I sold my catch to two old ladies in the village to put on their bodies especially their knees and ankles to relieve them of pain.
That was a concept they believed. I now know that their joint pain was caused by arthritis, and no amount of blood draining by leaches, now or ever can cure arthritis.
Nevertheless, the utilization of the leaches in medicine in the 21st century work in curtain cases which I will not disclose.
Sufficient to say Irvin is simply making a fool out of himself to insinuate that the crap he is lying about will be completed by 2025!
People who are ignorant of the facts about certain issues or things should simply be quiet, shut up?
It’s the same crap, with their geothermal electricity generating plant, it’s finished before it gets started!
Over ten years of talking about it.
The dishonorable Minister of Finance, Dr. Irving McIntosh, has caught the lying disease of his dishonest master. The airport is in no better standing than the ghost agricultural boats, the Pakistan university, the cruise village, the revitalization of Roseau, and the list of fakery goes on ad infinitum.
Dr. McIntyre, once a trusted medical doctor, has now reduced himself to nothing more than living effigy of his notorious, treacherous boss.
Take note doctor – To be of good quality, you have to excuse yourself from lying, teefing, cheating individuals. You become the company you keep.
You see dat ting here: Dr. Irving “McIntosh,” when I was a kid, I remember, parents used that thing under their babies to retain the urine, preventing the baby’s urine from ruining the bed, the mattress.
These days they use something similar under people suffering from incontinence!
I wanda if him in dat stage in life!