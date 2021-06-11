Billion dollar contract signed for international airport, first flight expected in 2025

A one billion dollar contract between the Government of Dominica and Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) has been signed signalling the official commencement of the construction of the highly anticipated international airport.

In the words of Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the contract signing which took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) on June 9, 2021, is a long-awaited dream held in the hearts of citizens for over 50 years.

“As we deliver on our promise, history is being made right here at the Windsor Park Stadium. The ground has been prepared and as our airport rises into the air, the dream of an international airport in Dominica will finally be moved from rhetoric to reality,” he stated before a large, responsive crowd.

He said June 9 2021, will be remembered in our history as the day Dominica “took that bold step towards realizing a remarkable transformation of our country, for our citizens, and for the generations to come after us.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that there were those who doubted the possibility of Dominica having an international airport under his regime and declared that the occasion is proof that his government has delivered the first tangible and visible step towards making this project a reality.

“Today, we see the evidence of its substance about to take shape in Dominica. After today, the airports will begin to rise out of the ground, then from the ground to the air and I give you the solemn assurance that planes will land here directly from Europe and the United States of America in 2025,” Skerrit stated.

He said dubbed the contract signing a historic moment which will redefine the future of Dominica and its people.

“Today, we take one step closer to fully claiming the new prosperity which will be ours. Today, we create new opportunities for this country and its citizens. Today, we help to secure the future of our children, the children of Dominica, our children, and our grandchildren. Today, we walk forward into the future, a future that for generations we have talked about, for generations we have dreamed about, but which this generation and this Dominica Labour Party government are now building for people,” he proclaimed.

Dominica’s longest-serving Prime Minister went on to place on record his deepest appreciation and that of the government and people of Dominica for the CEO of MMCE, Anthony Hayden, for what he labelled as being true friends and partners in Dominica’s development.

“Their record of delivery on numerous infrastructure projects across the island provides confidence that they are more than able to execute this task. Dominica, Dr Hayden will be forever grateful to you for your contribution to our development. Your willingness to partner with us on this massive undertaking is extraordinary. We say thanks to you,” he said.

Skerrit also indicated that the People’s Republic of China has committed to providing support for the construction of the airport but the bulk of the money for this billion-dollar project will come from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI).

The Prime Minister responded to criticism of his arrangement with MMCE for the construction of the airport by demanded that his critics indicate how they would finance the project while sparing the citizens the burden of the taxation, which usually accompanies such major infrastructure developments.

“The capital to build an international airport is impossible to come by for a country like Dominica,” he explained. “And if you get it, it will be very expensive and if it’s very expensive, the people must pay for it, and how will the people of Dominica pay for it? By increased taxes. I have not met not one Dominican who tells me, Skerrit, I want to pay more taxes in Dominica.”

According to the Prime Minister who is also Finance Minister, Dominica will have a modern International Airport, equipped with air bridges, and fully outfitted to receive international passengers and cargo.

The construction project, which will be executed in five phases, is expected to be completed within five years and will be built to meet Dominica’s new resilience construction standards.

Skerrit expressed gratitude to the people of Wesley, Woodford Hill and Palm Tree who facilitated the construction of the airport in their communities and vowed to the citizens of Dominica, at home and abroad, that nothing and no one will stop his government from building the international airport.

“There is but one prime minister in his country who decides for Dominicans,” he stated…“I see the future. I see the new dynamic Dominica. I call on all Dominicans to see and to build it with us. Dynamic Dominica will be the labour of us all, and the inheritance of all our children.”