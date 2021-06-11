Billion dollar contract signed for international airport, first flight expected in 2025

A one billion dollar contract between the Government of Dominica and Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) has been signed signalling the official commencement of the construction of the highly anticipated international airport.
In the words of Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the contract signing which took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) on June 9, 2021, is a long-awaited dream held in the hearts of citizens for over 50 years.
“As we deliver on our promise, history is being made right here at the Windsor Park Stadium. The ground has been prepared and as our airport rises into the air, the dream of an international airport in Dominica will finally be moved from rhetoric to reality,” he stated before a large, responsive crowd.
He said June 9 2021, will be remembered in our history as the day Dominica “took that bold step towards realizing a remarkable transformation of our country, for our citizens, and for the generations to come after us.”
The Prime Minister acknowledged that there were those who doubted the possibility of Dominica having an international airport under his regime and declared that the occasion is proof that his government has delivered the first tangible and visible step towards making this project a reality.
“Today, we see the evidence of its substance about to take shape in Dominica. After today, the airports will begin to rise out of the ground, then from the ground to the air and I give you the solemn assurance that planes will land here directly from Europe and the United States of America in 2025,” Skerrit stated.
He said dubbed the contract signing a historic moment which will redefine the future of Dominica and its people.
“Today, we take one step closer to fully claiming the new prosperity which will be ours. Today, we create new opportunities for this country and its citizens. Today, we help to secure the future of our children, the children of Dominica, our children, and our grandchildren. Today, we walk forward into the future, a future that for generations we have talked about, for generations we have dreamed about, but which this generation and this Dominica Labour Party government are now building for people,” he proclaimed.
Dominica’s longest-serving Prime Minister went on to place on record his deepest appreciation and that of the government and people of Dominica for the CEO of MMCE, Anthony Hayden, for what he labelled as being true friends and partners in Dominica’s development.
“Their record of delivery on numerous infrastructure projects across the island provides confidence that they are more than able to execute this task. Dominica, Dr Hayden will be forever grateful to you for your contribution to our development. Your willingness to partner with us on this massive undertaking is extraordinary. We say thanks to you,” he said.
Skerrit also indicated that the People’s Republic of China has committed to providing support for the construction of the airport but the bulk of the money for this billion-dollar project will come from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI).
The Prime Minister responded to criticism of his arrangement with MMCE for the construction of the airport by demanded that his critics indicate how they would finance the project while sparing the citizens the burden of the taxation, which usually accompanies such major infrastructure developments.
“The capital to build an international airport is impossible to come by for a country like Dominica,” he explained. “And if you get it, it will be very expensive and if it’s very expensive, the people must pay for it, and how will the people of Dominica pay for it? By increased taxes. I have not met not one Dominican who tells me, Skerrit, I want to pay more taxes in Dominica.”
According to the Prime Minister who is also Finance Minister, Dominica will have a modern International Airport, equipped with air bridges, and fully outfitted to receive international passengers and cargo.
The construction project, which will be executed in five phases, is expected to be completed within five years and will be built to meet Dominica’s new resilience construction standards.
Skerrit expressed gratitude to the people of Wesley, Woodford Hill and Palm Tree who facilitated the construction of the airport in their communities and vowed to the citizens of Dominica, at home and abroad, that nothing and no one will stop his government from building the international airport.
“There is but one prime minister in his country who decides for Dominicans,” he stated…“I see the future. I see the new dynamic Dominica. I call on all Dominicans to see and to build it with us. Dynamic Dominica will be the labour of us all, and the inheritance of all our children.”
On August 8, 2005, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered an address to the people of St. Vincent. In his presentation and accompanying proposal he answered the two pertinent questions of the day.
(1) Does St. Vincent and the Grenadines really need an international airport?
(2) And if we needed one, can we afford one?
Only if we were so lucky in Dominica to be as transparent.
In his planning document/proposal PM Gonsalves went on to answer these questions plus addressed all the technical issues such as airport location analyses, land acquisition and payment mechanisms, runway alignment and crosswind concerns, earthworks contractor versus terminal building contractor as well as the financing of this gargantuan project.
Here is the link to the document. And I hope DNO will publish it for all to see how bereft we are of information of such national importance.
http://pmoffice.gov.vc/pmoffice/images/stories/Speeches/the%20international%20airport%20project%20at%20argyle.pdf
In Dominica the emperor tries to fool us with artist impressions instead. Does he believe we can’t read? Does he believe we can’t add up 2 and 2? The man is taking all of us for a ride and presents himself as a Saint!
Dominica made a huge mistake asking for and Britain granting independence. If Dominica was still a British colony all this nonsense would not be going on and all the people running the government would be fired. The politicans running the country are only there to get a check.
I quote the words of the Virgin Island poet Sheila Hyndman (1958-1991). Sheila wrote her prohetic poem “To Virgin Gorda” during her high school years.
They will come with tools and machines.
They will bring to light your secret places,
They will demand your mysteries.
They will destroy,
Build up.
They will dilute your treasures,
And rob you of your chastity,
They will adorn you like ancient Jezebel.
Wait my brothers and sisters wait. I say wait. Take a picture of this computer designed airport and keep for your records. Personally I doubt very much this man call Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica). Just like he and Melissa were to rebirth Roseau with this spectacular computer design here we go again. Also what about the previous design that was boasted during the election or is this present one just part of the one shown before? Skerrit (Dominica) oh Skerrit(Dominica). Yes the only one. Keep praising and glorifying yourself Skerrit. Just remember there is one and only one who never sleeps. What a man.
This guy is eyeing the next election. Let him start the airport we will vote him out and continue the airport.
The PM say that by 2025 we will be landing and taking off at our new international airport. Hmm! Did anyone asked how long it took st. Lucia and st. Vincent to build theirs? Develop Countries who has the financial resources take any where from 6- 8 years, and Dominica is doing it in 4 years? I think this covid-19 is nothing soft, really doing a number on our mental health. I am just saying.
Most times I have to shake my head in disbelief at the credulity of Dominicans. How did we come so gullible?
This supposed international airport is easily the most expensive undertaking in the history of Dominica. Yet, all that the maladministration can give the taxpayers is a computer generated image of a welcome sign to this massive investment. The only thing that is definitive about the airport is that it will be built by MMCE.
Precise date of commencement and completion of construction – Absent; Exact cost involved – Absent; Environmental Impact Assessment – Absent; Design – Absent; Skerrit and his servile adherents – Present
MALAPROP France, Even ALL that YOU claim absent were present, You would still find something negative to talk about. It’s like you are in a lab manufacturing ALL bad things about Dominica and Skerrit and the government.
You the UWP and it’s supporters are enemies to progress in the country.
YOU ALL will always remain in the yard. Not in the house.
You shall never ever see or hear this cursed UWP form the government in Dominica again.
YOU ALL are too ignorant and arrogant. You all talk in vexation and anger. No love but pure hate in your hearts.
As for you Ibo MALAPROP France, even Satan is fed up with you. You are so annoying.
Why does it take so long to moderate a comment especially on a weekend? Does it mean that everything stops on a weekend? Don’t people do things on a weekend? Do people need news and information on a weekend? This is the 21st century; all that is needed is a disclaimer stating that DNO is not responsible for the content that is posted and will not be held liable. That is the way it is done on many outlets in America. I know that DNO employees are high school educated, college educated so better is expected and appreciated.
ADMIN: Comments are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of Weekends and holidays.
While its become common on media outlets the disclaimer you suggested would not protect from legal liability for a publisher (such as DNO).
Wi papa, you only finding out now live stops in Dominica on weekends and fete days. We really are something special. No wonder boy Skerrit gets away with so much. Most of the rest of the world don’t even know we exist so they do not give us any notice.
Whether airport comes or not, one thing is for certain – there is going to be huge “under the table” Cuts for all the boys. Then we’ll be asking, where’s de airport money? Followed by, where are the parrots? Where’s de 1.2 billion dollars? Dominicans have many questions but they’re not gonna get any answers. But God is in Control and He is not sleeping. Change is coming and may be sooner than we believe.
The contract signing and subsequent building of the international airport is an indication that Skerrit and the Dominica Labour party will be in power for at least 13 more years. The next election is scheduled to be held in 2024; by that time the building of the international will be in full gear resulting in a Labour victory. The following election will be 2029; by that time the international airport will have been completed which will be used as campaign fodder resulting in another Dominica Labour party victory, hence the fierce opposition to the development of the international airport by the UWP and its enablers.
Now Mistadem have excuse to sell diplomatic Passports because allyou agreed for them to do it!!!
One Billion Dollars for an airport on an Island that still doesn’t have a sustainable Electrical Grid???
Where the Roads are still like they designed them when Columbus came,,
There isn’t a proper shipping port to facilitate Container Ships,,,
The government does not have a Public Work’s Department to facilitate its infrastructure needs,,,
The Main Public Library is still damaged and without Roofing,,,
There is no adequate medical facilities to provide proper Emergency Room Services,,,
The Country’s Gross Domestic Product is Sales of Citizenship???
There is no proper Sewage Disposal facilities, or a Sanitation Department to facilitate the proper handling of household waste,,,
Garçan allyou MAD if allyou gonna let mistadem get away with dat,,,
Worse yet them pardners that managing the project is specialized in Selling passports!!!
DNO can allyou…
We importing vegetables, meat, chicken, fish and lots more. Coffee plant at one Mile derelict and where is that abattoir. Moroccan hotel not functioning, road Petite Soufriere to Rosalie stopped halfway and Jungle taking over. Raw sewage in the Roseau river and lots more failed and empty promises and you want us to be happy and grateful? Not this Dominican, no Sir.
$95.000 Layou river hotel, up to this present day 51% can not be found!. We owing for a stadium not $1 can generate from there. Geothermal stop. Agriculture $67 point how much million up to this present day productive nothing. Tourism rat race! “That’s not everybody business”. Morocco hotel can not finish.Now $1billion for international airport.
PM I would like to know the bill our country owing,”what is the figures”?¿??
I hope that international airport is not a proposal just to get $1billion.
Simple,Show us the approval from the International Air Transport Authority .
That can stop any proposed development.
Simple show us the plans.
Dominicans wake up.
Dominica may have to share British Airways Flight with either Barbados or Antigua until they can afford to fill an aircraft to a certain capacity. Presently Antifua and Barbados get in excess of 7 BA flights a week
Like the other islands of the Caribbean, it should be named the, “The Roosevelt Skerrit International Airport. The airport deserves your name when all is said and done. Thank you Mr. Prime Minister.
@ds
You sound like one of those adulators he assembled at Lagon in 2009, and showed the artist view of how a new Roseau would look like.
Secondly it’s possible that you are just as good a LIAR as he is..Skerrit must really be laughing at the level of ignorance that you possess. Are you prepared to die for him too? You should do that man, just to prove how much you worship the devil!!!
Building an International Airport you asked for is worshipping the devil? You sound like a flying cicada messing up people’s yards. If the boot was on the other foot you would be praising and thanking Lennox Linton for a job well done bring an Airport to Dominica at last. Well sir, Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. When the airport is built you will be one of the first ones shouting, taxi, taxi, airport RSI.
How about that Mr. 2%? Your bum.
Creep, you want to give the man apoplexy? The man head big so already, you want it to burst?
You are totally in sane and that is a fact.
Persons, who have lent their names to other Caribbean airports are dead, including our own Douglas Charles at Melville Hall.
It will be named the Dominica Chinese Air Force airport when yours truly cannot pay the contractor and China takes over the loan to use the runway for dual civilian and military purposes.
The first line in the last paragraph explains it all.
As a leader you cannot say I’m the only one, what happens when you die the island dies too.
It really sad to this we find ways to oppress. Instead of saying I’m there only one why not tell people how they will gain employment through this project and the start date. How on earth can you have a end date without a start.
That is correct. In Djibouti this had happened. The financiers want their money you ain’t got it, revert to fine print in the contract. A global pandemic, natural disaster, you can’t pay?? Oh welll!
Who is ultimately going to own the airport, the citizens of Dominica or the contractor. Foreigners will own the airport and all profits. When the money is unable to be re-paid the contractor will sue and put a lien on the airport.
Go Skerrit, go. Forward ever, backward never. Tell dem for me.
MMCE again! I only want to know that if in this new contract, there is a clause mandating that a percentage of work be afforded local contractors. Most intelligent governments when awarding such a big contract/project to a foreign entity, normally would make sure such mandates are in the contract and upheld. After all, according to the leader, CBI money is in this. CBI money that will buy chinese products, pay chinese workers, and support china. When you all see signs or directions in chinese in your airport, in an English speaking country, you will understand what I mean. Right now you don’t even have to go far to see this, just visit your new grand hospital. I guess the leader must speak chinese, because most Dominicans don’t. Yet, we have signs and directions in chinese. Next thing you know, they will be asking you for your chinese passport. Just ask Tibet, Mongolia, East Turkmenistan (the Uighurs), and now Bhutan.
Congratulations and good tidings to the people of Dominica. In 4 years time you will have an airport that normally takes more developed countries 6-8 years to build. You will have an airport that will be eligible for “takeover” by the chinese, because as the leader said, Dominica can’t afford to cover all the costs on its own. When it comes time to start paying the chinese back, and this country can’t do it, that piece of land and asset will belong to the chinese, as they have done to other black and brown countries. Some African countries are finally waking up and actually telling the chinese “No”, to their “loans” and grants. If I remember correctly, it took St. Vincent longer than 4 years to build their new airport. MMCE’s Hayden and the leader are business partners, so you know there will be kickbacks and payments from the airport funding. I am happy for our people & appreciate that it appears we are moving forward, but unanswered questions are everywhere in this project.
I have warned guys like you for years about choosing the right battles to fight but all I’ve received is your brickbats. You all belly ache about everything so when some great actually comes up it is like the boy who cried wolf. There is no reason to be seen as opponents of the international airport. this is another mistake be the opposition. You all just sound like sour puss.es. UWP get rid of that psuedo-journalist who is stuck on a few “all important’ words and phrases in his woefully limited vocabulary. These guys are attention seekers who practice the vary same things they preach against. Skerrit is trying to stifle freedom of expression but he cuts off anyone who speaks against the opposition. Can’t wait for Matt to get back.
Mr. Linton is you want to advance listen to me. Don’t sound bitter, do what you have to do, avoid trivialities and wait for a big moment like Choski. This would have been huge if everyday wasn’t spend on looking for little things to cry foul…
There inheritance for our children will be that huge mountain of debt you created. That will be their legacy. Thousands of passport you sold and the only thing you have to show for it is an airport that we can’t afford to operate and a hotel at the Cabrits that already struggles to pay the electricity bill. YOU can’t fool ME, Skerrit!
The inheritance is already there.
The14% loan YOU ALL(UWP) Useless Wicked People took from Trinidad is still on our backs paying.
Skerro is a master manipulator of the English Language, and I have long advocated for him to take up fiction writing. He already has one customer in me. He made the MOU that was signed donkey years ago appear to be a final destination, instead of a road map. To date, we have no airport from the People’s Republic of China. Today Montreal Management has their name affixed to yet another Labor Party fib. Meanwhile Antigua and St. Lucia next door have real international airports that were recently upgraded and real cruise ship births capable of accommodating multiple cruise ships simultaneously. The MOU wasn’t really supposed to produce an international airport if one understands exactly what it is, so too this bogus contract signing will not produce one either. Show me earth moving equipment moving earth in Wesley and a runway equipped with landing lights and you have a believer. Until then it’s more slight-of -hand magic tricks to take away from the latest international incident.
I wouldn’t call it a master manipulator, I would call it abuser of the English language. I mean I hear 7 year olds here in England having a better command of English than this man. To top it all he was an supposedly an English teacher. I would like to see his certificate. Probably from the same place he got his doctorate from and we all know how well they speak English.
I didn’t read that comment thicko Vere Tere, wrote like many so-called UWP followers none of them make any sense at all just like their leader gutter tribal politics crap.
I think you take the crown for gutter politics
that better not be the sign though… it’s fugly that’s if this thing is built, only when I in a plane will I believe it
Where are the soil and wind tests? Where are the environmental impact assessments? Where is the tendering? What if they test the soil no and find out that area is not suitable for an airport?
Why is everything about this airport shrouded in secrecy?
One corrupt deal overshadows the other. That’s what you call in your face Corrupt and in my opinion if Dominica was a reai country according to pm Skerrit both Skerrit and Anthony Haydi would be taken for questioning
Remember: Sunday Island Port Authority.
1. What are the plans to maintain and sustain the airport?
2. Do we have the technical population to support the airport?
3. Or is there is a plan to train people to support that venture?
4. Is there any plan to update the infrastructure in Dominica to complement the
airport?
5. Remember what happened after the stadium was completed?
6. The infrastructure in Roseau could not support the related attrition: the impact on
the environment was severe because an impact survey was clearly not conducted?
7. Is there a plan to employ a retroactive plan like employed after the completion of
the stadium?
8. How will this airport impact the environment?
Let first say thanks to the Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and the government of Dominica for their hard work and dedication to bring to past the long awaited International Airport to the Citizens of Dominica and the comfort to all travelers around the world. Many Dominicans may not see the benefits of this International Airport especially those who have never travelled outside of Dominica, but to all of us who knows the pain of travelling in and out of Dominica to various International Airport Let us give God thanks for the Prime Minister wisdom and dedication for a long and blessed vision God Bless Dominica and it’s Citizens
@ Leroy Leroy Registe
Stop using God’s name in your hypocritical adulation of KING LIAR Skerrit.
How can the king liar tell you he is going to build an airport without a plan, no cost, by a man you don’t know a hoot about, no soil test survey, no bid, etc.
Were you sitting behind the chalk board in class? You must have been!
Stop your adulation of a inveterate liar, and stop embroiling God’s name in your commess.Your hypocrite!
You for sure are one of those with a very brown nose. People like you disgust me.
This reminds me of when the liar in chief, Skerrit, assembled his followers in Lagon in 2009 and showed them the COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGE of a new Roseau.. The unsuspecting labourites clapped until the skin on the palm of their hands were bruised and peeling off..The liar, kept smiling at the unsuspecting labourites, and God knows what was going through his polluted and evil mind. Roseau is now the shameful city of the Caribbean, dog …, smelling pee pee, etc…He keeps on doing that over and over with his fools.
So liar Skerrit i am not:
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man Bites dogs
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Clown
Anon
A lot of arrant gibberish from a king liar.
Have you shown us the architectural and engineering design?
Who has seen the ESIA? THE Enviromnental and Social Impact Assessment?
Have we seen the geo technical survey?
Have we seen the land use survey?
What about the cost estimate, mr liar Skerrit….
This thing is just a farce to decieve some Dominicans. I do not believe that the plan is to build any international airport, and time will be my judge….
Why on earth you had to ask your unsuspecting labourites to come to the signing in red..Is it supposed to be a labour party airport?
Man go talk your arrant boofoonery to
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man bites dog
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Clown
Anon
MMCE = Melissa’s Mega Charity Enterprise.
@ Me I really like this one. What if Anthony Haden buys Melissa from Skerrit since he has more money than Roosevelt?
WHY would he want her? She is nothing special!
I don’t think Anthony Hayden buying used equipment.
Lost of words (propaganda) as usual, but
The citizens of this country demand to see the contract
The citizens of this country demand to know how exactly this airport is being financed and the exact budget
The citizens of this country demand to see the feasibility study for this airport
The citizens of this country want to see the environmental impact study for this airport
The citizens of this country demand to know in writing, who the owner is of this airport and who will be running this airport when it is operational
Skerrit, if you can’t provide documents and answers regarding the above points, I suggest that you stick YOUR airport where the sun don’t shine. This is yet another one of those projects like the MOU with China that is and remains opaque, shrouded in a total smoke screen. Skerrit, you are NOT getting away with this tactics this time. Mark my words, you’ve gone too far this time.
Vere Tere,, Mr. Skerrit has a propensity for hyperbole and deceit. Remember just before the last election there was a big song and dance about the completion and distribution of geothermal energy.
The government was even supposed to export this energy to neighboring islands. The authorities even went as far as to block off roads and put the turbines in motion. What has transpired since? NADA!
No right thinking individual would buy into this hype ,that’s all there is to this international airport distraction. Luckily, this too will have a shelf life of 2 or 3 days.
Partna, de best fing to do is to build your own airport eh because it looks like this one going up full speed!!!
Lennox has the answer to ALL the questions you’ve asked. ( Earth Worm).
He is the best person to ask these questions; but “I think the financing is a 14% LOAN from TRINIDAD on our backs!” Now,
Is that a THREAT…” Skerrit, you are not getting away with this tactics this time. Mark my words.”
Only a person with serious cognitive difficulties will think that this innocuous statement is a threat to one’s person.
Trying to creative political mischief from nothing. Only scumbags of the earth do that. Asinine as usual.
Lots of hot steam as usual from yours truly like the power plant.
Jealous, jealous, jealous, your pant on fire. Nothing good Skerrit says or does makes any sense to you. When will you stop the hate? Stop the hate! Forward Ever, Backward Never. You trying your best to hold Dominica hostage. Never. Get on with your day to day chores. Everything you and others say is redundant and mundane and boring.
Crazy!!! In the next five years Dominica will have an international airport. So @VereTere you have five years to cry and get mad.
see the gleh gleh on the podium. We HAVE to do better than that in 2021. in the end they will do whatever they want it seems. In the end, Dominica will not be ours. No test results, no EIA, no tendering process.Just close all construction and architecture firms here. Just allow only chinese and mmc to build our nation. Not even regional firms have a chance. What does CARICOM have to say about Skerrit denying their capable contracting firms in the region from benefitting from our development also? MMC has NO experience in building international airports.
Tell me, what contractors in Dominica do you know that I don’t know that have any experience in building an airport? Stop belching bubbles. Are you a parrot? Think for yourself and don’t repeat what you hear others say. …….
We are doing better than you. So what is the problem? What have you done for your own country? Nothing. Go get a life and a job.