LIAT begins flights to Barbados and St. Vincent

The authorities in Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines have granted approval for LIAT to enter into their countries from December 21.

LIAT had first resumed flights to the two islands on November 30, but had its approval pulled due to the current administrative process it is currently under – forcing aviation officials to deem it a different entity.

However, on Monday, the airline said in a statement “LIAT is happy to announce that we will recommence flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados from Monday 21st December 2020.”

The resumption of flights is being welcomed by those in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda where the airline is headquartered.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne moved to save the airline after it was recommended to have the case strapped airline go bankrupt after it was revealed that it was in over EC$100 million in debt.

However, several regional governments, including those in St. Kitts and Nevis, have written off the debt owed by the airline so that moves could be made to have it, though small, remain a viable entity to service the region.

The airline has been slowly rolling out its routes due to the limited capacity it has with only four planes to operate across the destinations it seeks to service.

LIAT is currently under a court-appointed administrator.