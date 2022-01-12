More trouble looms for LIAT

There appears to be more turbulence ahead for LIAT, as workers are reportedly planning a protest that could further plunge the already struggling airline further into a financial ditch.

News coming out of St Johns is that the workers will stage some kind of industrial action soon, in solidarity with their former employees who are currently fighting for severance pay and other payments owed to them.

Member of the Leeward Island Airline Arian Blanchard said on Tuesday that the protest will take place throughout the LIAT network.

“The next move right now is we plan to protest in a few days and this is going to take place in the LIAT network. The unions are united, the employees are still like a family even though we have all been to hell and back. We will speak to more about the plans for the protest in the next few days,”

These workers are owed over 120 million dollars. These workers, about 500 of them, have been at loggerheads with the shareholder governments for almost two years over their payments.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister has made a compassionate payment offer to these workers but Blanchard said “regardless of the fact that he has offered what would be his fair share which is 35 percent entitlement which is also equal to 50 percent severance, he is trying to take all the charter rights for that amount so this is where we have the issue,” she said.

She said “If he was just offering that percentage, I don’t see that there would have been any issue with the employees accepting that but when you are saying that, it puts you between a rock and a hard place”.

Browne, dished out two million dollars in December which he said was part of the compassionate payment however over 90% of the LIAT workers rejected it.