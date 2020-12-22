A Moment of Refection (at Christmas): ‘Do not be afraid…a Saviour has been born to you’

And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord – Luke 2:8-11 (New International Version).

