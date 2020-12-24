No limit to shopping day hours, no curfew, no lockdown for Christmas says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear to the public that there will be regular Christmas Eve shopping in Dominica.
As Christmas Eve drew near there were concerns from members of the public as to whether the hours would be shortened or there would be a curfew or lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Prime Minister Skerrit said, while delivering remarks at a handing over ceremony of apartments in Bellevue Rawle, that the hours will not be shortened.
“We will be having a nice Christmas in Dominica. All of us thought we would be on lockdown, even curfew for Christmas, that is not the case in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said. “We give God thanks for that.”
He continued, “And I know there has been anxiety on whether there will be shopping day on Thursday,” he stated. “There will be the regular shopping day in Dominica on Thursday; there will be no limit in the hours of the shopping day.”
The Prime Minister added, “We can go and shop; we have to adhere to the protocol, that’s important.”
He advised individuals to wear their masks whenever they are out in public.
Skerrit said this will help to control the spread of COVID-19.
“We do not want to impose any restrictions on the citizens of Dominica that is not necessary at this time,” Skerrit remarked. “And I must say that we in Dominica have been very cooperative in large measure.”
Hello and good morning my people. First I want to wish Merry Christmas to my people at home and abroad. Well I didn’t send my family any barrel this Christmas rather I sent them five hundred US dollars each which they received. I hope everyone have a safe and Merry Christmas and I am hoping we get over this Covid Virus so we can visit home. Merry Christmas everyone.
No limit to do what? The little money people have they have to ping it until DLP leave office so you make no sense Skerro. Only two sets of people have money in Dca this Christmas and they are;
1. Women with a man in the diaspora (married or single)
2. Spanish prostitutes or others who practice this craft
Even drug dealers broke because no one buying their stuff and some even hiding from those looking for them to pay their debt. Oh what a Christmas we have with no covid stimulus or relief. But, Molly the donkey (not the elf) and her huzzy have plenty of dollars so life will be very good on the morne this Christmas. God help us all under labour.
You forgot one set, women with men in the upper floors of the financial centre!
The entire world is in a state of darkness; as it relates to the coronavirus destroying the world; while the virus has begun to mutate into different strains which are much easier to contract Punjab Roosevelt ignores it.
In the United States, more than three thousand; almost four thousand people die each day; that is approximately one death in less than a minute per day!
I think it is ridiculous and outright stupid for a leader of a country to encourage the people of a country comprising less than fifty thousand people to ignore the danger of getting infected with the virus simply to go out and shop; in crowds getting infected and die soon after!
Maybe doctor Punjab that damn corrupted crook fails to realize that the whole population of Dominica can likely die in one day, due to the stupidity of one man who encourages the citizens to assemble in crows in a pandemic.
If you and Demitri, and the other no-name son and Melisa are immune; with every dead you three will b…
Yes, that corrupted crook Roosevelt Skerrit want the virus to kill everybody living in Dominica so that him can th… the country for hi and his wife and children.
But, it not going to happen, cause I will return and chase him in the ocean and take Dominica from him, give it back to us in the diaspora.
People don’t go out and shop in crowd to suit Roosevelt he is a corrupted crook oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
Happy holidays Dr. Punjab Roosevelt Skerrit, you damn crook you ain’t going to thi.. Dominica from we eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
This is going to be a dark, cold, wet, chilly Christmas Season for many Dominicans. It has nothing to do with the weather. But, many will have to weather the stormy, bone- chilling, economically tough times presently being experienced on island.
Instead of enjoying a MERRY CHRISTMAS, I’m having a CHILLY, FREEZING CHRISMAS.
give us carnival 2021 too!!!
Well, I in dat wi. I just going to see which girls have de most beautiful eyes.