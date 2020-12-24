No limit to shopping day hours, no curfew, no lockdown for Christmas says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear to the public that there will be regular Christmas Eve shopping in Dominica.

As Christmas Eve drew near there were concerns from members of the public as to whether the hours would be shortened or there would be a curfew or lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Prime Minister Skerrit said, while delivering remarks at a handing over ceremony of apartments in Bellevue Rawle, that the hours will not be shortened.

“We will be having a nice Christmas in Dominica. All of us thought we would be on lockdown, even curfew for Christmas, that is not the case in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said. “We give God thanks for that.”

He continued, “And I know there has been anxiety on whether there will be shopping day on Thursday,” he stated. “There will be the regular shopping day in Dominica on Thursday; there will be no limit in the hours of the shopping day.”

The Prime Minister added, “We can go and shop; we have to adhere to the protocol, that’s important.”

He advised individuals to wear their masks whenever they are out in public.

Skerrit said this will help to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We do not want to impose any restrictions on the citizens of Dominica that is not necessary at this time,” Skerrit remarked. “And I must say that we in Dominica have been very cooperative in large measure.”