2020 Grade Six National Assessment successful says Education official

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grade Six National Assessment held in Dominica on July 7th was successful.

That’s according to Senior Education Officer for Curriculum, Measurement and Evaluation, Robert Guiste.

Over 800 students sat the exams.

“The 2020 Grade Six National Assessment was successfully administered on July 7th, 2020. One hundred and two centres around the island were used,” he said. “Supervisors were generally on time and all exams started promptly.”

According to Guiste, following Covid-19 protocols as advised by the Ministry of Health, students’ hands were sanitized before, during, and after each examination.

“Also, all students and supervisors along with exams monitors from the Ministry of Education wore masks whenever they were on the compound,” he stated.

He said school staff and exam supervisors, as well as Ministry of Education staff, did a tremendous job in ensuring that students observe the social distancing role.

Meanwhile, Guiste said the passage of a tropical wave and the loss of power caused a halt to the exams at some schools due to poor lighting in the classrooms.

However, he said that was quickly rectified as students were moved to another room and additional time was given to make up for the time that they lost.

“Overall all reports indicated the exams were generally incident-free…,” Guiste stated.