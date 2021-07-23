2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS: Video interview with member of Dominica team, Thea Lafond (with photos)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics got off to an official start today.
Reports indicate that the Dominican delegation was well received during the opening ceremony.
Trimple jumper, Thea Lafond, who was one of Dominica’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony, speaks in the video below, with the delegation’s Press Attache, Garvin Richards. Below the video are photos of the opening ceremony.
Is she a Dominican who was raised in the United States? The people on here who always think they can educate people please educate me. Additionally, I don’t think it was necessary to talk about the guy’s nervousness when asked this question. Very asinine and frankly shallow.
I think you did not watch the opening parade. Most of the Caribbean countries had two. Barbados had six stop criticizing and do something useful.
@Cupid
Are you the self proclaimed dog, Reggie Austrie, who said Dominica is tired of being last in everything? If not well you are a sycophant of a very corrupt and polluted DLP? Stop settling for crumbs. That’s why the inveterate liar Skerrit is riding roughshod over you. Tell me of the best not the least. You are so shameless!!
Why not mention Jamaica had 61?
So if someone scrapes the meat off of a cartoon of drumsticks n gives yuh n 5 other ppl the bones while giving 2 ppl all the meat, would yuh jus satisfy n say “they gave 5 other ppl just bones so it’s all good”?
So sad how Dominicans have been conditioned to accept n be proud of mediocrity n shameless acceptance…the maroons must be rolling in their graves
Again its a crying shame that in 2021 we have just two athletes at the Tokyo 2020 olympics..Liar Skerrit has no interest in young peoples development. Case in point, DGS has spawned so many athletes, do we have a DGS ground? Watch who have been our Ministers of sports from 2004. How many lighted fields do we have on island? It’s a sad story with no end.
Anyway wish the two of you well.