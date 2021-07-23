2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS: Video interview with member of Dominica team, Thea Lafond (with photos)

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 4:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics got off to an official start today.

Reports indicate that the Dominican delegation was well received during the opening ceremony.

Trimple jumper, Thea Lafond, who was one of Dominica’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony, speaks in the video below, with the delegation’s Press Attache, Garvin Richards. Below the video are photos of the opening ceremony.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

5 Comments

  1. Garçon
    July 24, 2021

    Is she a Dominican who was raised in the United States? The people on here who always think they can educate people please educate me. Additionally, I don’t think it was necessary to talk about the guy’s nervousness when asked this question. Very asinine and frankly shallow.

  2. Cupid
    July 23, 2021

    I think you did not watch the opening parade. Most of the Caribbean countries had two. Barbados had six stop criticizing and do something useful.

    • %
      July 23, 2021

      @Cupid
      Are you the self proclaimed dog, Reggie Austrie, who said Dominica is tired of being last in everything? If not well you are a sycophant of a very corrupt and polluted DLP? Stop settling for crumbs. That’s why the inveterate liar Skerrit is riding roughshod over you. Tell me of the best not the least. You are so shameless!!
      Why not mention Jamaica had 61?

    • Agent Nemo
      July 25, 2021

      So if someone scrapes the meat off of a cartoon of drumsticks n gives yuh n 5 other ppl the bones while giving 2 ppl all the meat, would yuh jus satisfy n say “they gave 5 other ppl just bones so it’s all good”?

      So sad how Dominicans have been conditioned to accept n be proud of mediocrity n shameless acceptance…the maroons must be rolling in their graves

  3. %
    July 23, 2021

    Again its a crying shame that in 2021 we have just two athletes at the Tokyo 2020 olympics..Liar Skerrit has no interest in young peoples development. Case in point, DGS has spawned so many athletes, do we have a DGS ground? Watch who have been our Ministers of sports from 2004. How many lighted fields do we have on island? It’s a sad story with no end.
    Anyway wish the two of you well.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available