Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has tested positive for Covid-19, but claims that he is “doing fine” with very mild symptoms of the virus.

Browne said on his weekly program on Saturday night that he tested positive on Friday and tested positive again on Saturday.

The prime minister who received his first Covid-19 vaccine two years ago and was boosted over a year later, suspects that he may have contracted the virus during his recent business trips.

“Within the last week, I was over in Barbuda hosting a few Europeans, nine of them, then I travelled to the Bahamas, subsequently I traveled to Miami and then back home. The job is such that I am always exposed…” he said

Browne also identified two other countries in which he could have contracted the virus.

“Perhaps my exposure would have come at a restaurant, if not in Barbuda but in Miami, when I removed my mask to eat,” he said.

Although Covid is a deadly disease and a major threat to anyone who gets infected, Browne believes that he could be cleared in a “matter of days”, based on his symptoms.

“I am in good health other than these little congestions; my oxygen levels are fine. I am feeling well. I have no loss of appetite or taste. I don’t have a headache, no fever. I feel just as strong,” he said

The prime minister received the Moderna jab vaccine weeks before it was available for public use on island, a decision that he was widely criticized for.

Contact tracing is underway, according to PM Browne, while his close contacts including his immediate family members, have so far tested negative.

Browne said he will work remotely from home until he receives the all clear.