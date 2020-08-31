Antigua & Barbuda to introduce tracking bracelets for persons quarantining at home

Quarantine violation has become a major headache for the Antigua and Barbuda government, so much that they have decided to place tracking devices on all those in isolation.
That announcement was made by that country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Saturday.
This tracking device-which is seemingly a new trend- will be in the form of a bracelet.
In that way, health officials can track a person’s whereabouts and know when they have violated the quarantine rules.
“We’re now moving towards getting some bracelets and the necessary tracking technology so that we can trace individuals who are allowed to quarantine at home. We’re probably maybe three weeks away from getting the bracelets and the supporting technology,” Browne said, adding that the government could no longer depend on individuals to exercise personal responsibility.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
great idea. humans apparently can’t follow simple instructions. they need to be monitored, or to have someone with a whip at their backs. great idea Antigua. I support this idea.
House arrest is now in place.