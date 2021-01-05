Barbados records over 200 COVID-19 cases between Jan 1 and Jan 2

Barbados recorded 211 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2, 2021, from a combined 2, 570 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The cases represent results for both visitors and locals.

According to the Barbados Government Information service, there were 198 new positives on Friday, and four persons were discharged from isolation. On Saturday, there were 13 new positives, and one person was released from the isolation facility.

The number of confirmed cases for both days include 170 cases from Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds. This comprises 49 staff members – 33 males and 16 females and 121 inmates – 120 males and one female.

The other 41 cases not related to HMP Dodds, comprises 20 males and 21 females.

The number of people in isolation now stands at 275 – 32 of whom are awaiting clinical assessment.

To date, Barbados has 606 confirmed cases, and there have been 324 recoveries. The public health laboratory has completed 72,827 tests.