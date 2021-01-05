Barbados records over 200 COVID-19 cases between Jan 1 and Jan 2

Barbados recorded 211 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2, 2021, from a combined 2, 570 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.
The cases represent results for both visitors and locals.
According to the Barbados Government Information service, there were 198 new positives on Friday, and four persons were discharged from isolation. On Saturday, there were 13 new positives, and one person was released from the isolation facility.
The number of confirmed cases for both days include 170 cases from Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds. This comprises 49 staff members – 33 males and 16 females and 121 inmates – 120 males and one female.
The other 41 cases not related to HMP Dodds, comprises 20 males and 21 females.
The number of people in isolation now stands at 275 – 32 of whom are awaiting clinical assessment.
To date, Barbados has 606 confirmed cases, and there have been 324 recoveries. The public health laboratory has completed 72,827 tests.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Bruh, I keep asking this question. What’s really the point of counting and broadcasting cases of infection? The reason is that there are many more ppl who probably would have had the disease and recovered naturally, even before they would have been tested.
But if anything makes sense about this whole operation is to look at the recoveries compared to the infected and look at the number of deaths, every life is important but we know that a lot of those deaths were due to other complications and recorded as Covid-19, and even so deaths worldwide from this disease borders around 2%.
Does a death rate of two percent warrant worldwide vaccination? What about Aids, and Cancer that have a death rate nearer to 90%, why has there not been Vaccines created for those diseases?
It is those kinds of concerns surrounding this disease that spurs conspiracies and causes regular people to lose faith in the Government handling of this disease.
This is an alarming revelation. When your neighbors house is on fire wet yours. Remember the three (3) W’s.
*Wear your masks
*Watch your distance
*Wash your hands
Dominicans, it’s always right to do right.
While we Dominicans sympathize with our Bajan brothers and sisters, we also want them to know this is all the fault of this arrogant Mia Motley. She is the one who opened the country too quickly and put the lives of our brothers and sisters in jeopardy.
While I understand the dependency of Barbados’s economy on tourism, Motley could have waited a little longer and put the proper protocols in place which would help to protect against this pandemic. But she is so desperate to win reelection, that she did not put the lives of the Bajan people above her ambitions; by pretending that she everything to sustain the Bajan economy, she only cares about herself. (Judas: Trump)
What did she get as a result of her ambitious motivations: the proliferation of the virus in Barbados. Just like she sent RSS to ….. Dominicans, Mia Motley does not care about the lives of ordinary Bajan citizens.
TOO ARROGANT: MIA MOTLEY MUST GO.
…Roosevelt Skerrit too! I’m certain that there are many more cases in Dominica than he makes us believe!
If only all the people would obey the rules, the rule of wearing a mask when they are in public is one that most people do not obey. Disobedience is always the reason for death–that is from the beginning of physical existence
all the rules have been proven to do nothing. wearing masks useless. social distancing useless. lockdowns useless. insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result . look at the uk and European countries. no matter what rules they bring up nothing works. best thing we can do is carry on as normal. people are not dying as they claim. if the hospitals and nurses were as busy as they claim. how the hell do nurses and doctors have time to plan practice an choreograph tic tok videos. if u do a research youl find out that apparently in the states there are NO flu cases. hmm you read right there are NO flu cases in the USA. doctors all over are beginning to speak up. covid has a 99.5% survival rate according to the WHO and CDCC. while the same organisations say that FLU has a 95% survival rate. also now that trump has lost the election it seems COVID has decided to behave itself. open your eyes people keep listening to the media