Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight a ‘God bless day’ – Dominica’s Tourism Minister

Tourism minister Denise Charles has hailed the inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica as “a God Bless day”.

The Trinidad-based company landed at the Douglas Charles airport on September 20, 2020 just about 10 am.

Charles said, “It is an excellent day as Minister of Tourism for my staff and I to have Caribbean Airlines land here in Dominica…it have opened up new avenues for us in Dominica,” Charles said at a ceremony held at Douglas Charles airport.

She said that given the topography of Dominica, accessing flights has always been a major issue and with the advent of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica should make it easier to access regional and international destinations.

“It has opened up a new gate way for us in Dominica to access Latin American countries and other international destinations. So now you can stay in Dominica, book a flight to Miami and then reach all the great destinations,” Charles stated.

According to Charles, it has brought ease to the travelling public and has also made it easier for visitors to come to the island “and so I am really, really proud about that.”

Captain Francis Harris of Caribbean Airlines is a Dominican by birth, the son of the late Cozy Harris, and for him, doing this inaugural flight, was a “dream come true.”

“Today is a special day for Caribbean Airlines and it is part of our Caribbean expansion and for me as a Dominican, it is a double proud moment for me. It’s been long in coming and we are truly delighted for this occasion,” Harris said.

He explained that Caribbean Airlines has the “largest network” in the Caribbean and in the coming weeks and months, more will be seen as they fly the archipelago of islands.

Also addressing the function was Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica, Colin Piper.

The flights will initially operate twice weekly on Saturday and Sunday, increasing to four times weekly by mid-October.