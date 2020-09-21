Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight a ‘God bless day’ – Dominica’s Tourism Minister

Tourism minister Denise Charles has hailed the inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica as “a God Bless day”.
The Trinidad-based company landed at the Douglas Charles airport on September 20, 2020 just about 10 am.
Charles said, “It is an excellent day as Minister of Tourism for my staff and I to have Caribbean Airlines land here in Dominica…it have opened up new avenues for us in Dominica,” Charles said at a ceremony held at Douglas Charles airport.
She said that given the topography of Dominica, accessing flights has always been a major issue and with the advent of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica should make it easier to access regional and international destinations.
“It has opened up a new gate way for us in Dominica to access Latin American countries and other international destinations. So now you can stay in Dominica, book a flight to Miami and then reach all the great destinations,” Charles stated.
According to Charles, it has brought ease to the travelling public and has also made it easier for visitors to come to the island “and so I am really, really proud about that.”
Captain Francis Harris of Caribbean Airlines is a Dominican by birth, the son of the late Cozy Harris, and for him, doing this inaugural flight, was a “dream come true.”
“Today is a special day for Caribbean Airlines and it is part of our Caribbean expansion and for me as a Dominican, it is a double proud moment for me. It’s been long in coming and we are truly delighted for this occasion,” Harris said.
He explained that Caribbean Airlines has the “largest network” in the Caribbean and in the coming weeks and months, more will be seen as they fly the archipelago of islands.
Also addressing the function was Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica, Colin Piper.
The flights will initially operate twice weekly on Saturday and Sunday, increasing to four times weekly by mid-October.
Objectively, we need to give credit when something like this is accomplished. Liat days are over and I applaud the Minister for at least finding alternatives. In the face of COVID, expectations should be lowered as there’s no demand for air travel. It’s funny that we always complain about lack of flights to Dominica but even when American Airlines serviced, flights were empty besides for Ross and special events. I do agree that we should’ve built the airport before taking other infrastructure projects placing the cart before the horse. However, what’s done is done and we need to look forward to the PMs plan for an international airport and see if it comes to fruition. Let’s stop taking sides and come together to build a prosperous nation.
Guadeloupe have the 2 second longest runway in the entire Caribbean right after Cuba international airport
hi mr bradman, can i get that story please?…first time i am hearing it….
Out best way forward has passed/outdated. That International Airport should’ve been built so we wouldn’t be shopping around for an airline to give us a TRIAL run. LIAT took advantage and Roosevelt did play a part, Caribbean Airlines procrastinated and finally decided they’ll try TWO DAYS PER WEEK, until further notice. I think that all the money Roosevelt has poured into LIAT should be invested into our very own airline, whether we had an International Airport, or not. People don’t travel because there are no AVAILABLE flights to the Island. No one want to Island hop before getting to their destination, home. CHANGE is NOT coming. CHANGE was NEVER coming. Some people see change depending on what they view as change. I don’t feel it.
You wicked people need to stop feeding us your crumbs. A “God bless day” what?… les ban mayshasstay.
At least papa bondieur, an option to reach Dominica. So many times tourist enroute to Dominica get frustrated and remain in other Caribbean Islands. Let us hope this airline remains for visiting Dominicans sake and for the sake of the tourism sector.
Since Dominicans has no other means of inter island hopping, the Caribbean airline is welcome to facilitate the travels, but think of it what improvement has the island made, a tourist came to Dominica forty years ago landed a melville hall airport, this year he landed at Douglas Charles, he used the same road from the airport to fort Young hotel where he vacationed forty years ago. Development is not depending on some other airline, we need at list a new roads that interconnect with other roads, so when there’s an accident on the road we don’t have to wait till it clears to continue our journey to town. The praise Mr Charles and Piper gave to the airline, I don’t invision anytime in the future Dominica will be developing towards having an international airport.
St Lucia is adding another runway at its international airport. St Vincent has introduced international flights to Canada and Florida from its international airport. A Trinidadian island hopper connects Dominica with Barbados and Antigua, and Dominicans excited and thanking God! Do you Dominicans realise that we are in 2020 and not 1920! No wonder you people keep praising your government for repairing the roads and building schools and hospitals? Dominicans what is a Government for? What is the purpose of your Government? To enrich themselves?
Truth Be Told; by now you must have discovered that our people are the dumbest people alive you know!
As long as Roosevelt is getting his piece of the pie …….., he could not care less about the infrastructure, or anything that can help the people of the country. Talking
about Antigua; Gaston Brown is building an International Airport on the sister island of Barbuda, a dependence of Antigua where less than seven thousand people resides!
Dominicans are contented with the bull crap Roosevelt does in Dominica, expressing love for that corrupted crook you; rather than overthrowing the ……..!
Dominican believe that Melville Hall Airport is the best in the World, as I was told that a woman from Wesley lived in St. Croix compared Douglas Charles to JFK International Airport in New York.
With Roosevelt one can only expect more backwardness; our people have no shame, they like poverty, they worship those who have more them; i.e their pm while they have nothing to eat.
How…
” inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica as “a God Bless day”.”
I wonder if that person wonted to say “a blessing from God?”
In any event, there is nothing accomplish here that require any form of celebration!I do not see any difference in this Airline which originates in Trinidad; there is absolutely no significant difference between Caribbean Airline and LIAT.
In the first place talking about connection; connecting flights to Miami or to hell through Caribbean Airline is the same kind of service LIAT provided.
As far as I know the type of Aircraft Caribbean Airline will fly to Dominica are the same as LIAT flew to Dominica which are the ATR-72 -600 and the ATR72 -212 A LIAT has been flying the same ATR 72 to Dominica, and the Dash 8 -300.
Flying to Dominica without any direct international flights in and out of Dominica, Caribbean Airline will suffer the same fate as LIAT.
That is my premonition!
No International Airport on the Island…
Without an International Airport on the island of Dominica, be it LIAT Caribbean Airline an Airline from out of space, they are all doomed to fail!
In 2020 My people are celebrating an airline route to Dominica. Reminds me of the story of the arrival of the first Bedford truck to Dominica…LOL!
Ask Lennox Honeychurch!!
A god bless day. our minister tourism just discovered we have an airport. Maybe we’ll get a gosh darn when a cruise ship shows up and she learns we have a port.
As an advocate for Caribbean Airlines to have scheduled flights to and from Dominica, i am happy it has finally happened.
I believe the introduction of Caribbean Airlines will bring new business opportunities for the Dominican economy, and importantly Dominica’s tourism.
I wish this new venture much success. And hope that this new business relationship between Caribbean Airlines and Dominica see many years of fruitful growth together.
“I believe the introduction of Caribbean Airlines will bring new business opportunities for the Dominican economy, and importantly Dominica’s tourism.”
Whosoever you are; are you in a right frame of mind; or you are simply delusional; if you are serious explain how different is Caribbean Airline to LIAT? You see, instead of you all demand that Roosevelt build an International Airport, you talk all sorts of fart simply to feel gratified.
You all are celebrating; can’t you see the situation is worst?
LIAT survived for approximately seventy years, only because it operated at government expense, Dominica government was a shareholder until Eugenia Charles found out that LIAT was a none-profitable entity, she pulled Dominica money out.
Caribbean Airline I don’t know if it is Trinidad Government owned; nonetheless if it is do you believe they are going to use their Tax payers money to fly to Dominica not making money?
You celebrate, the first flight into Dominica with one…
You celebrate the inaugural flight (first flight) into the country bringing one; a soul passenger; can’t you see something is wrong?
In the event you are not aware people have a very hard time getting to Dominica.
In the event that first flight originated in Trinidad, on its way to Dominica, it went pass Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Barbados, and Martinique, before landing at Melville Hall Airport.
How come the flight did not land on any of the islands and pick travelers to Dominica?
Based on that are you asking yourself how come after flying past all these islands in the South of the Caribbean and Barbados in the middle of the Atlantic; how come no one except the one man you see climbing down the steeps is the only passenger on an inaugural flight?
I am telling you “Damnicans ‘Dumbnicans’ will not learn until the country collapses under their feet, they will all sink into hell with Roosevelt, singing: Oh how we love we prime minister nuh.
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
That’s good for the show but I would be surprised if it lasts till December 2020, especially with world creole already cancelled. I always use to hear my grandma say “The faster you come the faster you you go””
Congratulations to all those who made these positive moments possible by their efforts and foresight. Praises to God in all things.
All you put toululu in it with all you stupid restrictions in dominica that make no sense with covid 19 I would like to know if someone is negative why don’t send them at there home for 4 days and ask them to come in after that for days test them let them pay for the test and if they ok let them go about there business and take care of what they come to do and go back to there original all I see that quarantine is a quick making money that’s theft
There was once talk of constructing a new link road from Caholm to Marigot through the mountains. No one knows what became of the environmental assessment impact survey, funding and s subsequent completion date. Improving road access to any airport, be it Charles Douglas or a new one, whenever that happens is a major stumbling block to our tourism product. Visitors and locals alike still need to move around in safety and comfort. Without continued improvements to road access on the island, our tourism product will remain uncompetitive, relative to our neighbors.
Adding Caribbean Airlines to Charles Douglas is a decent stop gap in the “Merry Go Round” air access issues that Dominica continues to grapple with. Travel within the region itself should be less of a hassle. The question of pricing and lack of competition remains a major stumbling block. Dominicans and those traveling to Dominica have always been price-gouged by every airline servicing the island. The limited volume of passengers means that those who dare to visit Dominica are required to pay and arm and a leg, because the ticket price is spread out over a smaller number of people. Airlines must fill at least 80% of seat capacity to remain profitable on any given route. Improving road access from Marigot to Portsmouth with two-way bridges, pull off areas and a gas station in between, must become a priority.
I will tell you something, getting more flights into Dominica is only half the battle. I recently watched a Youtube video by a Dominican woman who visited D from New York and the frustration she had to go through at the airport despite having taken a PCR test before she travelled, only serves to tell me DA is not ready to receive visitors.
She said she had to stay at the airport for 5 hours until the last flight had landed before they herded everyone into a bus to take them to an apartment in Portsmouth where she spent 5 days. While she and the other passengers were waiting, no one would give them any information about why they were held there. She said she felt like a prisoner at the airport. Who wants to go through that? Not I.
She went on to say the whole process was completely uncoordinated.
We all understand the government needs to do what is necessary to protect the citizens of Dominica, but a little better planning would go a long way.
It is indeed “a God Bless day” when tourism Minister, Denise Charles and Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica, Colin Piper, commemorate the inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines into Dominica as another airline option for Dominica.
Now, let’s get Caribbean Airlines to update their destinations options.
Why wasn’t this done before the proclamation by the Honorable Minister?
This is very very good for the Dominica tourism! I look at the runway, and I see the runway looking longer than Grenada runway. I believe Dominica can start having international flights coming into Dominica
Lol really? How can you compare a military grade airport to an airfield😂. 2,744m for Grenada’s airport to dominicas 1,756m. do the maths man. Ive seen f16 figher jets use the airport in Grenada along with C 17 heavy transport planes.
Canefield Runway is 954 m or 3130 ft
Douglas Charles is 1756 m or 5761 ft
Maurice Bishop is 2744 m or 9003 ft
So future is good you better go back
and take another look Grantley Adams have the longest Runway in the Eastern Caribbean 3353 m or 11000 ft.
@Future is good – Take care Grenadian people read what you write dere eh…………
Grenada’s international airport runway is just over 9000ft long. The Melville Hall airport runway is somewhere between 5500-6000ft long.
I wonder how much money Skerrit paid them to come to Dominica. I wonder how many shares Skerrit has in the Caribbean Airlines
Zort pas haut? All you not ashamed Dominicans? A Trinidadian airline lands in Dominica is a big deal! An Antiguan airline lands in Dominica is a big deal! A Bahamian airline lands in Dominica is a big deal! A Vincentian airline lands in Dominica is a big deal! Dominicans have nothing fundamentally to show for its lack of development! Dominicans you all have no shame with your failed politicians? Where is your Dominican airline or Dominican international airport! Zort pas haut?
Sorry they didn’t show a video of passengers disembarking from the inaugural flight but anyhow this is good news for Dominica so I guess it’s benediction time for LIAT the congregation is filing out,coming next to Antigua Browne put out the welcoming mat.
@Eye in the sky – Based on what I saw, it appears the inaugural flight had 3 passengers, 4-5 pilots and 1 air hostess.
In the event LIAT does not get back in the air soon enough, I welcome Caribbean Airlines.
However, unlike LIAT, many of these other airlines won’t service unprofitable inter-regional routes for very long or on a regular basis.
Let’s wait and see how long it lasts. Great propaganda stunt for the regime!