Changes in testing protocols for travelers to Dominica to take effect from April 4th

Effective April 4th, 2022, pre-arrival testing and testing on arrival in Dominica for vaccinated passengers have been removed.

That’s according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism.

“Travelers will no longer be required to fill and submit the pre-travel form online,” the statement said.

It further stated that children 12 and under, will assume the status of parents or guardian.

Testing on arrival for unvaccinated travelers has been removed but “pre-arrival testing for unvaccinated travelers remains in place,” the statement added.

Testing on arrival for symptomatic travelers will remain in effect.

“Travelers who test positive, will be isolated in keeping with local isolation protocols,” the statement said.

Meantime, according to the Ministry of Tourism statement, for the cruise ship sector, all vaccinated passengers will be allowed to disembark and tour freely in keeping with established cruise ship and port protocols.

However, the Ministry is insisting that cruise sector workers (taxi drivers, vendors, tour guides) must be vaccinated or present a negative 48-hour Antigen Test result and Safe In Nature pass.