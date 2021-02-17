China to supply 20,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Dominica

China has announced plans to provide 10 million Coronavirus vaccine doses under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, from which Dominica is set to receive 20,000, the Chinese Embassy in Dominica has said.
The Covax program, which aims to provide two billion doses of vaccine, pools funding from richer countries to ensure poorer nations can inoculate their health workers and most vulnerable citizens, on the basis that the pandemic would remain a global threat if it was not tackled worldwide.
“This is another important measure taken by China to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines, advance international cooperation in fighting the pandemic, and uphold the concept of a global community of health for all,” Chinese spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said.
“We hope that capable countries in the international community can play an active role and take concrete actions to support COVAX as well as the WHO’s work, to help developing countries receive vaccines in time and contribute to the global defeat of the pandemic at an early date,” he said.
According t the Chinese Embassy, two weeks ago, in a telephone conversation with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that China provided medical aid for Dominica and other countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and promised to contribute to the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries including Dominica.
The Chinese officials have announced that three Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSino, had formally applied for inclusion in the Covax stockpile.
13 Comments
Awaiting the one made in Canada. However, in the mean time my “entitled” China or India one is up for grabs.
Not China..thanks. were accommodating our India.
China is an extremely Brutal inhuman Communist Country, with its obvious brutal Inhuman dirty atheistical disgusting discriminatry brutal outdated Red China and its fake Brutal Premier and Blind Loyalists Chinese people who fear their Brutal inhuman Chinese Communistic INHUMAN MILITARY WICKED DISGUSTING Animalistic inhuman Communist Government. Shame on this Chinese Primer and their Robust One Brutalize Chinese government.
It’s not a country I wish to visit. I was not born in a discriminatary brutal wicked shameful Chinese Communist Party (?) Government. We live in democracy, we are religious and respect our people to choose and practice their own Religion. That civil rights It is their Right and must be respected by this brutalized Chinese government/Dictorial offensive, Chinese government and its failed heavily Brutal Premier and Chinese government. This is slavery and inhuman to take away the Human Rights of the Chinese people…
Take the vaccine, stop listening to racist american conspiracy theories. I’ve gotten both doses of pfizer and im fine. no side effects no wierdness
…but Dominica hasn’t got PfizerBiontec vaccine. They only have some Indian vaccine and soon and even worse that stuff from China.
BOY SKERRITTTTTT!!!!! u stretching the joke boy…we told u we want Chinese vaccine?? i find u to extra eh now. u doing like Dominica suffering under corona…besides ain’t noone will take that!! i find u trying to show off to hard garca!
Boy let me tell you, can you translate into the native language of English ?
Way Papa the Doctor helping us real bad… We also getting Vaccines from China. 20,000 is the batch for the Blue Milly Bugs man? I hope so and hope is not for us Labarats
SMH. So now, if you do accept a vaccine, you need to ask which one it is? the Chinese or the Indian. Also are we going to share some in that stock also?
Dominica should accept vaccine supply from democratic nations such as the UK, US, and India. Don’t trust the Chinese, they are simply trying to extend influence.
Well there we go, the cat is finally out of the bag. I just [trust] all my fellow citizens will join me in telling our so called PM to stick it or give it to Antigua. I still have not seen him or Gucci having the India vaccine let alone this Chinese rubbish.
Ya he said he is first in line…so I not hearing him either. Savarin came with his fake like he take vaccine and de others..who allu fooling
I would only take a vaccine that is made in China after the data has been reviewed and approved by an international authority such as WHO or European/US/Canadian. There seem to be a lot of secrecy surrounding the efficacy of these Chinese vaccines.
Not WHO! They are already controlled by the Chinese in particular that general secretary!