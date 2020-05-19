COMBATTING COVID-19: Dominica Medical Association congratulates the government

President of the Dominica Medical Association, Dr. Diane Robinson, congratulates the government of Dominica for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 Comments
President of DMA and Deputy CMO
Sound like conflict of interests.
The DMA and the DAIC have come out showering praise on a government that has thousands of citizens and residents hungry and penniless. This is not coincidental. To this day, there isn’t a viable plan to create employment opportunities for the vast majority of potential workers who are desperately seeking employment. What do you expect from a leader who is intellectually small, obesely ignorant, stubbornly corrupt and shamelessly egotistical? The country is in huge economic trouble for the foreseeable future. We need divine intervention.