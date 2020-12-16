COMMENTARY: Today is the time for Dominica to be more resilient as Covid-19 resurges

In 2017 Dominica survived and some say even may have fully recovered from the ravages of Hurricane Maria. Out of the rubble and mayhem of Maria, the word ‘Resilient’ became a house hold word. Given our history, the patience and tenacity of people, we are a resilient nation indeed.

But today, with a raging and out of control pandemic, we may want to add another word beginning with the letter ‘R’- ‘Resurgence’. There is no doubt that today, Dominica along with the whole wide world are experiencing a resurgence phase with the deadly and unforgiving Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Resilience and Resurgence’ are and should be the two most important buzz words today as the Coronavirus eats away at the world’s economy and peoples including our small island nation.

Dominicans have been forced to confront and acknowledge these two words (resilient and resurgence) head on in the past several months. Why? Well Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on our bodies, our psyches, well-being, and way of life, independence, our health care system and collapsed economy. When the pandemic began, we read and heard stories on Aljazeera, CNN, BBC and other media platforms and outlets about people and countries in faraway places where the populations and economics where Covid-19 are in pandemonium.

But they were very, very far from the distant shores of Dominica. But how things have changed so quickly and in short time with little notice. Covid-19 is the now the new undisputed king, and supreme Commanding general and Field Marshall anywhere and everywhere- It is firmly in charge and there is no argument or dispute about that. Others describe it as the big and bad bully standing on the hill top looking into the valley at its subjects and punishing them with impunity.

With every Ministry of Health in Dominica briefing, it is very clear that Covid-19 is about to hit our island home harder. And this period maybe just be the tip of the iceberg. If we are not very serious in dealing with this monster virus, then other 90 percent of rest of this ‘iceberg ‘may rise resulting in Armageddon.

This is no joke. But we all should be encouraged by some of the measures of late that Dominica has implemented like the mandatory use of face mask and face coverings in public places due to the resurgence to try to curb infection rates. We hope that all will abide, support and follow the government’s decrees for the overall good of all.

As a people, in spite of our differences whatever they maybe, we should muster the will and courage to continue to plump the depths of our resilience. We continue to draw strength and support from one another shoulder to shoulder during this crisis. We also hope that government and individual health care providers offer wellness resources to aid with the physical and mental stress that some will probably be experiencing with the increase resurgence of the pandemic.