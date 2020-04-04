COVID-19: Dominica Cancer Society advises cancer patients to be extremely careful

President of the Dominica Cancer Society (DCS), Yvonne Alexander, has advised persons diagnosed with cancer to exercise extreme caution in light of COVID-19 as they are considered to have weakened immune systems.

“We have asked them to take all precautionary measures, understanding that in the case of cancer patients, particularly those who are in treatment and those who have been recently diagnosed they are among the people considered to be at greater risk, because we are considered to be immunocompromised,” she said.

Alexander also advised these individuals to wear a mask if they need to go out.

“We are asking our members if they absolutely have to go out to use a mask, but we are encouraging everyone to stay at home and isolate themselves as much as they possibly can and if they absolutely need to go out to wear a mask,’ she stated. “We are also advising that if you do go out observe social distancing.”

Health authorities in Dominica have advised that people who have to be out in the public remain at least six feet from each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meantime, Alexander said the Oncology Clinic at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital is still open to cancer patients.

“Those who are in treatment, they still keep their appointments to go to the Oncology Clinic. So, that is not too much of an issue,” she noted.

She indicated that the agreement was that if any individual was confronted with a situation, they should try to identify a medical person at the district level they could contact immediately.

“Let them know what is going on and let them make the arrangements from there,” Alexander advised.