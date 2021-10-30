COVID-19 statistics as of 28th October 2021

Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment - Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 8:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Dr Clayton Shillingford
    October 31, 2021

    The people who have died were they vaccinated or not

  2. Dr Clayton Shillingford
    October 30, 2021

    COuld DNO ascertain whether the persons who have died from Covid 19 were vaccinated or not That is a piece of CRITICAL INFORMATION that people need to know

    ADMIN: Agreed. As you would be aware the press is in Dominica is regularly not allowed to ask questions at these briefings. Our individual attempts to seek a response from the authorities is also largely unsuccessful. However, we will continue to pursue this information.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available