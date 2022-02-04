COVID-19 Statistics for Dominica as of 2nd February 2022

Home >> Combatting COVID-19COVID-19 Statistics for Dominica as of 2nd February 2022 Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment - Friday, February 4th, 2022 at 8:30 AMShareTweetSharePin
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
The Active Cases remain stubbornly high and rising. What’s really happening? Are we doing something wrong?
I repeat. When the numbers were low with no deaths, most of the credit was given to the ‘sterling’ leadership of Mr. Skerrit instead of the healthcare team. Should he now be discredited because of the high numbers of COVID19 and the rising number of deaths?
This is a teachable moment. Never take credit for things you should not. You might just end yup with spoilt egg on your face.
Admin, if possible get more detailed information to present to the public. For all you know the active cases could be asymptomatic, symptomatic with mild or severe symptoms or a combination. Please enlighten us.
ADMIN: The authorities tend to be very selective about what information they provide but we do intend to follow up.
How many are in Government quarantine facilities. How many are in home quarantine? This will give a better idea of severity of the cases, whether asymptomatic, mild or severe. We could do with a more detailed report.