COMBATTING COVID-19: Dominica’s active cases at 8 as of May 17th

Dominica’s active cases are now at 8 a little more than a week of being at zero cases. A sobering reminder that the battle against COVID is real and ongoing.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
What I believe about covid!
Wuhan, a French “colony” in the early 2000s with a P4 laboratory with French and Chinese researchers
11 million inhabitants, the most French city in China, an industrial zone where a hundred or so French
of French companies, including Peugeot-Dongfeng, Renault, Eurocopter, Schneider Electric, L’Oréal
and Pernod-Ricard… So there is a determination!
The virus comes out of Wuhan playing leapfrog from bat to pangolin to human? While there is a
p4 lab playing with viruses. Coincidence? No way! To make people forget Wuhan, a deadly all-out assault. The French president in first line to counter because he has no choice, France is guilty!
Infernal general masquerade, mask on the nose, the news. Social distancing, divide and conquer,
vaccines and syringes every second. Those responsible seek not to be denounced.
Macron inherits the situation, but he is a good child of HIS republic because it is not yours, he has the ego of the
the ego of a toad…
Is that it ? Where are the details?
Ya tell us The details.smh all you fink we sort eh..try again. Zero and all of a sudden eight without details. Smh
We cannot combat covid-19 with empty talk that leads to more confusion and hypocrisy. The government must be real if they want to combat covid-19. So far the only sure and scientific weapon we have to fight covid-19 is vaccination and that’s what the government should push rather than the nonsense Skerrit and the minister were talking about on Sunday. They must tell Dominicans that it is their responsibility to get vaccinated. It is free and available to all. They must stop the foolishness about fully vaccinated people must still quarantine for 2-3 days, as if vaccinated people can still spread covid-19. Is only when we all get vaccinated we will together combat covid-19. So the government must push that message across and let those who refuse to get vaccinated understand that they are at high risk and government cannot protect them in their foolishness. The vaccine works people take it!!!!
Are the cases imported? This is important for the public to know.