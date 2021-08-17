COVID-19 statistics for Dominica as of 16th August 2021.
16 Comments
WOW! WOW! From 727 to 575. Dominica is not only climate resilient but Covid resilient as well. What an amazing feat!
Times of trial are what define a woman or a man. Particularly those who took the Hippocratic oath. All said professionals need to unite and put science, medicine and the good of the public first, relegating any other allegiances to the back. The way COVID has won so far in the US and many other countries, is through denial, lack of due diligence, and deception in the name of politics/religion. The virus isn’t stronger than us, except when we’re divided. If every single scientist and doctor had resisted Donald Trump’s lying, division and devaluation of human life, the WORLD – not just the US – would be in a better place today. Instead they tried to pacify the tyrant-liar using so-called diplomacy. What is really is is failure to protect, failure to take responsibility and failure to act. When they stand before God (will they like Eve) say Trump/whoever “made me do it”? Really?
Well in 3 days we declined by 152. So let’s us do the maths. Soon Covid over
Workers that causing all that rubbish in the country.
That data is a lie. we actually have more cases than 575
@teddyboi, If you so clever give us the proper Number to go by – bloody fool find yourself some constructive work to do it will make you hopefully a better person than you are.
575 Really? . Now this is a serious joke. If anyone, I mean anyone from Skerrit down to the bum on the street believe this, I have a brand new Boeing 747 Jet made of gold and diamond that I landed in the Windsor Park Stadium I will sell for you fo 50 Cents ECC.
Here is what I will say again, when god is finished with those who used, misuse, fool, lie to and abused his people there will be weeping and waling by the guilty but none shall feel pity nor take them in, no not even those who are sucking up to them today. Tick Tok, Tickk Tok!
@Bwa-Banday, Shut your gob you been watching far too many of that Tick Tok rubbish and cartoon, be kind to yourself find work to do maybe a road cleaner or septic tank cleaner!!!!
Really? 575 active cases? Come on Skerro why are you afraid of telling us the real numbers? Is it because the US has classified us as High Risk?
For example it is seriously alleged that the Roseau port and Douglas-Charles airport are burning up with covid positive employees including police/ immigration, customs, airline employees etc. Grand Soufriere (not Pte. Soufriere) is under covid seige and our beloved fire service is now understaffed due to a number of covid positive officers who are now quarantined at a hotel. Is that the reason why those slayed for quarantine could not be picked up as promised?
The ministry of Health press briefing, not press conference was a waste of time this evening. Nothing said about the numbers.Funny when it was 727 you could house everyone but now its only 575 and you can’t house them . What a blatant laughable lie. Even seasoned civil servants have caught the lying bug just to please you. One day, one day!
Bwa-Banday, it seems as if you are quite disappointed that the number has gone down not rise further up, well that is too bad for you!
Stubborn as we, Dominicans may be, we are still a people of God with reverent fear towards God’s wrath, and He is a God of Love full of mercy and compassion. Are you one of us?
Many times God will have to cause us to feel the hard blow so that we might come to our senses and know that He is God and His laws of Life must be obeyed and followed as He calls us to do so
However, He won’t leave us to suffer through our disgusting ways; so by His blessed grace, we will overcome this deadly virus that has come with its intention to cripple the World. The number of positive cases will fall, not rise to your satisfaction–not at all!
Jah is Love! Prayer warriors and the Health Team keep doing the GOOD work. We shall over come.
The 15000 cases the DEVIL asked for shall be rebuked!
While THEY are talking about stimulus, the hard working(government) and other patriot and concerned Dominicans are doing their best to take care of us.
Leadership matters.
Wasn’t it the same great leadership that caused the cases to rise to over 700?
Kid On The Block, you said it very well!
Some Dominican vaccine deniers and vaccine hesitancy proponents might be looking at the number of Covid-19 related deaths at zero and believe that means they don’t have to take the virus seriously. They might be tempting the hands of fate as more virulent variants are being encouraged. Take warning and wise up.
I for one do NOT believe this figure of zero covid death. Once again this government is economical with the truth.
The term “Covid related deaths” is hard to define. However this is how I would personally classify it:
1. Those who died after being infected
2. Those who died after taking the vaccine
I furnished some factsfrom my end that DNO could have verified (not easily) through investigative reporting but that was deleted from my general comment last week. I respected their decision but still hoping they can undertake some serious investigation and report on their findings just like Lofty and Matt at Q95 does. Hey, I am no doctor but the real doctors at PMH can attest if the right person investigates.
Let it be known I am very pro-vaccine to the extent that I have ABSOLUTELY no problems if government mandates it simply by making it a condition of employment both in the public and private sector but I believe in telling the truth and mark you I am no lover of the DLP. As long as we keep singing the NO DEATHS song the “I don’t need it” attitude among our people will never go away.
ADMIN: Your comment contained unverified claims that the vaccine caused a certain outcome.
While we are examining several leads right now, even with an investigation, causal claims are notoriously difficult to prove. Two things occurring at approximately the same time is insufficient proof ,by any logically consistent standard, that one caused the other.