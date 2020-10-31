DAVA games postponed

Dominica News Online - Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 9:18 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
After careful consultation and discussion with health officials regarding the health and safety of everyone including our fans, players and officials, the DAVA Executive has made the difficult  decision to postpone all games scheduled for this weekend.
Following the increase and overwhelming concerns about Covid 19, we feel that this is the way to proceed. This will give us the opportunity to have the necessary standards and or protocols in place for next weekend, given that the situation here in Dominica does not get more intense or serious.
Thanks to all who took the time out to give advice and their input. Please give us the opportunity to put the necessary protocols in place in order for us to move forward in such a time.
This weekend’s games, will be moved to next weekend.
Thanks for your understanding and consideration as we move to make our environment safer for us all.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available