DAVA games postponed

After careful consultation and discussion with health officials regarding the health and safety of everyone including our fans, players and officials, the DAVA Executive has made the difficult decision to postpone all games scheduled for this weekend.

Following the increase and overwhelming concerns about Covid 19, we feel that this is the way to proceed. This will give us the opportunity to have the necessary standards and or protocols in place for next weekend, given that the situation here in Dominica does not get more intense or serious.

Thanks to all who took the time out to give advice and their input. Please give us the opportunity to put the necessary protocols in place in order for us to move forward in such a time.

This weekend’s games, will be moved to next weekend.

Thanks for your understanding and consideration as we move to make our environment safer for us all.