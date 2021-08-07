Dominica China Friendship Hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), Dr. Dexter James, has released urgent information about the COVID-19 exposure at the nation’s main hospital.
One member of the DCFH staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and three have returned positive results for antigen tests.
All visitation and non-life threatening medical services have been suspended.
Services are available for patients with life-threatening conditions only.
Individuals or family wishing to drop off items for loved ones currently at the hospital are sked to deliver these items to the main gate with the names clearly indicated on the package.
Individuals with flu like symptoms are asked NOT to report to the hospital due to the current situation.
Full audio statement below:
7 Comments
Lol…”I read this message above and must openly repeat it, where Skerrit must get ” The Hell out of our Government…..and our suffering, jobless, unemployed youth and other.people.
We have been calling for this Immature Prime Minister “Get the Hell OUT of OUR GOVERNMENT….ASAP”. We have had enough of the weakness of Skerrit and his Immature Labour Government. We, Dominicans are in need of Decent LEADERSHIP In our government, and the Office of PRIME MINISTER. Be This Current Pappyshow failed, incompetent Prime MINISTER. We need strong, capable, mature, Visionary Leadership in our GOVERNMENT. We welcome Our distinguished Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Lennox Linton to serve as Prime Minister on our behalf.
We’ve had enough of this Immature Labour Pappyshow Fanfare Clownish 🤡 failed incompetent Government have Overstayed your welcome, and we need our people to move on to be part of developing their Dominica to be elevated as this “Nature Island”. No more Red Clinic…
In the first place, why are we allowing non-vaccinated staff on our hospital wards? What for the Zafan -boot-sham to regulate they not. Was she / they not wearing masks? I am saying that to say that had the individual been wearing a mask work they would not have contracted the virus. Now chew le-fan who knows how many others are in trouble.
I remain steadfast in my opinion that ALL (with no exception) healthcare workers should be required to take the vaccine or loose their job. Period! Who vex get lost. The government is already a failure yet we have healthcare workers docking vaccines because of BS conspiracy theories.
How does someone working in a hospital get infected unless they committed fraud and told everyone they got vaccinated when they did not. In the United States people are selling fake vaccine cards on the internet. If someone fakes getting the vaccine or lies about it that should mean automatic jail time because they are putting the lives of other people in danger. It is like murder. Some US States like New Mexico are paying people $100.00 to get the vaccine a vaccine that can save their life, that is ridiculous. People who refuse the vaccine should be put on a list and made to sign a waiver saying they they are also forfeiting medical care if they catch the virus because of their own fault. Why should medical people help someone who refused the vaccine when they catch the virus it is too late for the shot anyway once that person gets sick.
Just to clarify for you, having the vaccine does not prevent you from contracting Covid19, the vaccine reduces the effect that the virus has on your body and should mean that you don’t need hospitalisation. My niece has received a double jab here in the UK yet she still caught the Covid virus a few weeks ago and had to self isolate until it had cleared up.
It’s a bit extreme to prevent anyone coming to hospital, perhaps they don’t have the equipment or training to control the virus there….
I want to wish all frontline workers who have contracted the coronavirus a speedy recovery to full health.
This present situation is becoming dire. Unfortunately, things are going to get worse before it starts to get better. This what obtained in other places with such a high number of COVVID-19 cases.
The road to recovery is most certain to be long and extremely challenging. The people need financial protect in the form of an economic package. No reasonable person would dear reprehend you, Mr. Skerrit for using the CBI funds to do just this. Use it to bring some much needed relief to the unemployed, the vagrants, working poor, the different abed, etc.
If ever a situation demands that a head of state proves his leadership credentials and is worthy of his position is this present one.
So people with broken limbs need not visit the hospital for care?
If they keep this up, people will die of non- covud related cases unnecessarily.
I am sure if the prime Minister and his close relatives need medical attention, they will be attended to.
If yours truly gets sick he will just jump on a French helicopter and go to Martinique or Guadeloupe. Or take a flight to Florida.