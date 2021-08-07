Dominica China Friendship Hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), Dr. Dexter James, has released urgent information about the COVID-19 exposure at the nation’s main hospital.

One member of the DCFH staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and three have returned positive results for antigen tests.

All visitation and non-life threatening medical services have been suspended.

Services are available for patients with life-threatening conditions only.

Individuals or family wishing to drop off items for loved ones currently at the hospital are sked to deliver these items to the main gate with the names clearly indicated on the package.

Individuals with flu like symptoms are asked NOT to report to the hospital due to the current situation.

Full audio statement below: