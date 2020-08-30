Dominica confirms another positive case of COVID-19

Dominica has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 taking the total number of current active cases to three after the country opened its borders.
Minister of Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, said in a statement this evening that the case, which was confirmed yesterday and he identified the person as a 33-year-old female who travelled from New York and arrived at Douglas Charles airport on Wednesday the 26th of August.
He said that given that the traveller came from a high-risk country, specific protocols had to be followed.
“The traveller was assessed and swabbed at the secondary screening site at Douglas Charles Airport and according to high-risk protocols, this traveller was immediately transferred to mandatory quarantine at Portsmouth,” Dr. McIntyre explained. “The results came in yesterday and the patient was transferred to COVID facility at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”
The minister said index case one, that is, the first traveller into Dominica who tested positive for the virus after the border was opened, is being re-tested this weekend.
The total number, overall, of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 21.
Dr. McIntyre assured the public that the Ministry of Health continues to be vigilant and diligent in ensuring that all protocols are being implemented and enforced.
He also encouraged those who have not been adhering to the Ministry of Health protocols to “come on board and be part of Dominica’s response to the COVID pandemic.”
9 Comments
there is a silent war going on
let us remember 70 AD
I’m off topic one more time. I witnessed a debate between Prime Minister Andrew Holiness of Jamaica and Dr. Peter Phillips, leader of the opposition PNP. What I liked most about the debate, is that, even though both men disagreed on most things, threw verbal jabs at each other, but the debate was civil and there was no character assassination.
Why can’t there be an issue oriented debate between the political leaders in Dominica, where both are quizzed on their knowledge of the most pertinent issues affecting Dominicans; possible solutions to these problems and finally, their future plans to lift the country out of its present economic and political quagmire?
Dominica presently has a most corrupt, immature and infantile prime minister. Where else in the Caribbean, in fact, the world, where a leader of the country, willfully stays away from parliament every time the opposition leader is scheduled to make a presentation. ASOLUTELY RIDICULOOUS and UNACCEPTABLE❗
Yes Ibo France off topic, but do not mind the Jamaican politicians seemingly polite debate just realize it is packed with coded words that is why some party faithful especially at election time goes out and commit murder in the name of their party.
It does not matter what codes they use the fact is they debate. They actually have brain and diplomacy to code their words. All our govt politicians have is mepuis and lang sal and no brain. As for our PM who cannot speak without a scrip is just parley sot. Stop making excuses for Idiots and mediocrity
betraying the children of Jacob
peace and love
Well, will the US be inclined to change its travel advisory as the numbers climb? what about the people who traveled through the airports and used the same plane(s) and washrooms as the young lady?
This inevitability has been obvious – I used the phrase “has been” because it is present perfect continuous tense: something which had started in the past and is still continued in the present tense. No country that opened its borders, which was closed due to Covid-19 did not suffer an increase in cases. Inevitably, the borders had to be opened, and I believe there will be a few more cases.
I say “a few more cases” because the Covid-19 management team, if it is under Labour government alone, or without the input of UWP – whether their input was requested or not, taking into account the nature of the political animosity that exists in Dominica- that may not have been the case. I believe the team did a remarkably fantastic job of keeping the population safe and I must commend them for that.
Since I ran my mouth so much on the investment piece. I have decided to do my best to educate as many as I can using subtle injections, unlike learned Judge Posner, I will try to reach all.
close the boarder so all you not import cases
Dominica is more high risk than any where 70 thousand people in dominica how many are being tested so far so stop with all you import like its a big deal