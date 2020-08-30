Dominica confirms another positive case of COVID-19

Dominica has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 taking the total number of current active cases to three after the country opened its borders.

Minister of Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, said in a statement this evening that the case, which was confirmed yesterday and he identified the person as a 33-year-old female who travelled from New York and arrived at Douglas Charles airport on Wednesday the 26th of August.

He said that given that the traveller came from a high-risk country, specific protocols had to be followed.

“The traveller was assessed and swabbed at the secondary screening site at Douglas Charles Airport and according to high-risk protocols, this traveller was immediately transferred to mandatory quarantine at Portsmouth,” Dr. McIntyre explained. “The results came in yesterday and the patient was transferred to COVID facility at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

The minister said index case one, that is, the first traveller into Dominica who tested positive for the virus after the border was opened, is being re-tested this weekend.

The total number, overall, of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 21.

Dr. McIntyre assured the public that the Ministry of Health continues to be vigilant and diligent in ensuring that all protocols are being implemented and enforced.

He also encouraged those who have not been adhering to the Ministry of Health protocols to “come on board and be part of Dominica’s response to the COVID pandemic.”