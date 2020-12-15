Dominica joins CTO Airbnb campaign

Dominica is proud to be part of a campaign spearheaded by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) in partnership with Airbnb to support the return of tourism to the Caribbean.

This campaign targets visitors from the US market, particularly the North East US states and includes an “Explore the Caribbean with Airbnb” section where destination experiences are featured.

The campaign capitalizes on the health and safety protocols, the close proximity of the US to the Caribbean and the attractiveness of the Caribbean as a vacation destination.

Dominica will be featured in Airbnb Facebook and Instagram ads. Information on participating Dominican Airbnb properties can be assessed from the CTO member landing page at https://www.airbnb.com/d/discover-caribbean, which links to the Airbnb destination page and the official destination page – discoverdominica.com. This campaign will form part of the overall CTO #TheCaribbeanAwaits campaign and is expected to continue in January 2021 with a booking component.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045.