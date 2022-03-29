Dominica makes changes to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions; mask mandate remains

The Cabinet of Dominica has approved the following changes to the environmental health services Covid-19 regulations to take effect from April 4th 2022.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre made the announcement on Monday evening.

“Restrictions on religious gatherings have been removed,” he said. “Churches are no longer restricted to a maximum attendance of 150 and may operate at full capacity.”

Public transportation is allowed to operate at full capacity, restrictions on educational instruction have been removed and with effect from April 4th, daycares and preschools will be allowed to reopen in keeping with public health protocols developed for these establishments, the minister further stated

“Primary and secondary schools will return to full face-to-face learning for the third term on April 25th,” Dr. McIntyre revealed. “All other educational institutions will resume normal operations in keeping with their academic schedules.”

According to the Minister, bars are allowed to resume normal operations, restrictions on music and congregating have been removed while night clubs are allowed to reopen for under 300 patrons with strict adherence to health protocols.

Social activities such as private parties and sporting activities will no longer be restricted to an attendance of fewer than 300 but organizers will now have to obtain a permit for special events with more than 300 patrons. Nonetheless, in such cases, proof of vaccination or a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of entry is required and other health protocols will be applied.

“Sporting events with above 300 patrons will be hosted under the revised Special Event Protocols,” Dr. McIntyre noted. “Night clubs hosting events for over 300 patrons must also comply with the Special Event Protocols.”

Physical distancing of 6 feet is no longer mandatory at businesses and establishments and restrictions of visitation to the prison, hospitals and home for the elderly have been removed but according to the minister, these institutions will formulate internal policies for visitation in keeping with health protocols and these policies should be strictly adhered to.

Significantly, the mask mandate remains in effect and will be reviewed in May.

“The removal of the mask mandate will depend on an increase in vaccination numbers and further reduction in Covid-19 cases, so we are all urged to continue following the protocols,” , Dr. McIntyre noted.

Below is the minister’s full statement.

