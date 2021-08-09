Dominica records 179  positive Covid-19 cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dominica is now at 179.

The information was disclosed by Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre during a press briefing on Sunday evening.

“As of today August 8th 2021, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in Dominica is 179,” he said.

He said contact tracing and testing are continuing and the country’s capacity in that regard has been significantly boosted in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Dr. McIntyre, testing centres were set up at Windsor Park Sports Stadium and mobile testing was carried out in the villages of Mahaut, Morne Prosper, Pointe Michel, Campbell, Trafalgar, Layou, Portsmouth, Calibishie, Soufriere, Marigot and other Health Centres as well.

He explained that the strategy of increasing antigen testing activities which are ongoing island wide, “has resulted in us identifying the possible cases.”

“This way, we can remove these individuals from the community, preventing interaction and further transmission of the virus,” Dr. McIntyre stated.

He revealed that as many as 84 health workers have been trained to administer the Covid-19 antigen and PCR test which will assist with contact tracing.

Furthermore, he stated that a testing initiative dubbed, “Know Your Status” started on Saturday 7th August 2021 and continued on Sunday.

“This initiative will continue throughout the week on Monday, August 9th to 16th to ensure that every hospital staff member is tested and cleared, so that we can be confident of the safety of our patients, our hospital employees and their families as well.” Dr. McIntyre stated.

According to the Health Minister, further to Saturday’s update on the situation, 5 staff members at the hospital returned positive antigen tests.

“Of the 5, one tested PCR positive and is symptomatic and is currently at the Covid isolation unit,” he noted. “The other 4 are in government quarantine.”

Dr. McIntyre went on to say that 235 staff members of the hospital were tested on Saturday and Sunday through the initiative, “and all have returned negative antigen results.”

“This represents close to 50 percent of the total hospital staff,” he revealed.

He gave the assurance that the situation at the hospital is under control and will be monitored closely.

Dr.McIntyre pointed out that while non-emergency type services have been suspended, services for people with life threatening illnesses remain available, such as chemotherapy and hemodialysis

Members of the public are reminded that no visits to the hospital are allowed until further notice.

The Minister said also that the Ministry of Health has done further testing on 3 inmates at the state prison in the interest of the safety of employees and inmates and all three (3) test results returned negative results.

He reminded the public that visitation to the state prison is suspended for the duration of the curfew order and as a further precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health would be scheduling testing at the state prison this week for staff as well as inmates.

Dr. McIntyre revealed that in addition 12,000 PCR tests and 13,000 antigen tests which are currently in the possession of the Ministry of Health, 12,000 more antigen tests are expected to arrive on Wednesday August 11th and another 10,000 by Friday, August 13th.

He said another 10,000 antigen tests are currently on order.

The Health Minister encouraged the general public to follow the necessary protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19.