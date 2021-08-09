Dominica records 179  positive Covid-19 cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dominica is now at 179.
The information was disclosed by Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre during a press briefing on Sunday evening.
“As of today August 8th 2021, the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in Dominica is 179,” he said.
He said contact tracing and testing are continuing and the country’s capacity in that regard has been significantly boosted in order to contain the spread of the virus.
According to Dr. McIntyre, testing centres were set up at Windsor Park Sports Stadium and mobile testing was carried out in the villages of Mahaut, Morne Prosper, Pointe Michel, Campbell, Trafalgar, Layou, Portsmouth, Calibishie, Soufriere, Marigot and other Health Centres as well.
He explained that the strategy of increasing antigen testing activities which are ongoing island wide, “has resulted in us identifying the possible cases.”
“This way, we can remove these individuals from the community, preventing interaction and further transmission of the virus,” Dr. McIntyre stated.
He revealed that as many as 84 health workers have been trained to administer the Covid-19 antigen and PCR test which will assist with contact tracing.
Furthermore, he stated that a testing initiative dubbed, “Know Your Status” started on Saturday 7th August 2021 and continued on Sunday.
“This initiative will continue throughout the week on Monday, August 9th to 16th to ensure that every hospital staff member is tested and cleared, so that we can be confident of the safety of our patients, our hospital employees and their families as well.” Dr. McIntyre stated.
According to the Health Minister, further to Saturday’s update on the situation, 5 staff members at the hospital returned positive antigen tests.
“Of the 5, one tested PCR positive and is symptomatic and is currently at the Covid isolation unit,” he noted. “The other 4 are in government quarantine.”
Dr. McIntyre went on to say that 235 staff members of the hospital were tested on Saturday and Sunday through the initiative, “and all have returned negative antigen results.”
“This represents close to 50 percent of the total hospital staff,” he revealed.
He gave the assurance that the situation at the hospital is under control and will be monitored closely.
Dr.McIntyre pointed out that while non-emergency type services have been suspended, services for people with life threatening illnesses remain available, such as chemotherapy and hemodialysis
Members of the public are reminded that no visits to the hospital are allowed until further notice.
The Minister said also that the Ministry of Health has done further testing on 3 inmates at the state prison in the interest of the safety of employees and inmates and all three (3) test results returned negative results.
He reminded the public that visitation to the state prison is suspended for the duration of the curfew order and as a further precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health would be scheduling testing at the state prison this week for staff as well as inmates.
Dr. McIntyre revealed that in addition 12,000 PCR tests and 13,000 antigen tests which are currently in the possession of the Ministry of Health, 12,000 more antigen tests are expected to arrive on Wednesday August 11th and another 10,000 by Friday, August 13th.
He said another 10,000 antigen tests are currently on order.
The Health Minister encouraged the general public to follow the necessary protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19.
11 Comments
I heard today that there is another cruise ship visiting Dominica. I can think of no better incubator of contagious viruses than a cruise ship. Corporations of today are ruthless – they lie, cheat, bully and bribe to get their way. The corporate cruise ship industry is no different. Is it mere coincidence that two weeks after allowing the first cruise ship back to Dominica’s shores we are now struggling to contain our first serious covid outbreak?
Irving, sorry, I do not have any insults for you today; even if I still believe you might be a damn quack!
Nevertheless, I am sorry to read that there are so many cases of the virus on the island; as I stated one of the worst thing to happen to a country, and people is to allow political propaganda to cause the government and people to become complacence.
You and the rest of the circus prefered to take the route of: smugness; self-satisfaction; self-approval, self-approbation, self-admiration; and self-congratulation.
That is what caused the virus to be multiplying so rapidly; the time you people took to congratulate yourselves, on the good job doctor Punjab, you, Clarissa and the other Jam-bull; “John Bull” who disclosed there were 103 infections took to to impress the rest of the world there was no COVID-19 on the island as if to say you had a cure, you people should be endeavoring to get some vaccine rather than the crap from India.
Telemaque, even if you don’t like a person doesn’t mean that you always have to speak so foolishly against him or her. But I have watched your mentality and I notice that you do that all the time–how senseless!
The only method of preventing the infection and the spread of this deadly virus, was for people to adhere to the calls of taking the vaccine that was free of charge to them as it was available.
But Dominicans ignorantly refused the call and to follow the rules of prevention. Even you, yourself disagreed with your famous cousin Lennox Linton, who told Dominicans that they have the right to be responsible for their own health and safety by turning against the suggestion of the Government to take the vaccine.
Now how can you come here and use foolish insinuations to blame the authorities for the choice the people made? Well, I never!
Hey, hey, hey, there is no place in my comment I specifically said I disagreed with Lennox!
Say what you wish about me; I know when to agree with what is right, if something is right I will support it; that has nothing to do with Lennox eh!
At this point I believe they should shut the country down, for at least ninety days.
Anyway, I try to E-Mail you; could not because someone contaminated the connection on the page we wrote; perhaps you can call me, or E-mail, since your phone is not accepting incoming calls either.
I am going into the Hospital next month for a five hour procedure; I wanted to ask you to do something for me!
Although I know you wicked eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
E-mail me; it will come through, mine remains the same.
I will never again communicate with you through private email, and I am glad that yours to me, did not get through–you are no kind of a friend.
Even here, you are talking about going to the hospital for a 5hour surgery and you are asking me for help–but you add: “Even if I think you are a wicked person” what does that mean? What help can a wicked person give to you? Well no, thank you!
Well, you should know the meaning of wickedness; but don’t bother anyway; what I wanted you to do might not help!
And in spite of all, I am the only so called friend you ever had in your entire life!
Doc himself looking like he has covid in his head! Cant think straight so that his diagnosis from me Dr. Pway-Kai . Man if you ask me, our country’ misleaders have serious “Delusional- Mahtee (lying) Syndrome. This politically communicable disease first appeared in Vielle Casse, Dca about 20 years ago but has caught on in politically aligned heads all over Dca. God help us.
The question we need to ask at this time is, how did Dominica get from “No covid” on June 25-27, when Skerit called a national day of prayer and fasting to where we are today with 179 active cases?
@ Servants of Baal reminded us of how it started after Gretta Robert said this:
“According to Roberts prayers will be offered during the course of the day at 9:00AM, 12 noon and 3:00PM on various radio stations to pray for protection during the hurricane season and covid 19.”
Since that call Covid 19 started in Ms. Robert’s own constituency to the point that her constituency was on lockdown. Weeks later the entire country is on curfew to the point that the same churches that heeded Skerrits call to fast cannot even open their doors today! Did God punish us for using his name in vain? Why did judgement start in Roberts constituency? Do we just allow these things to slip by without asking some questions? Skerrit you are too hypocrite and Dominica cannot enjoy peace as long as you…
People of Dominica take note: Dominica cannot experience peace as long as this evil man is Prime Minister! See what we have been through the last 21 yrs from the mysterious death OF Rosie and Pierro up to this day! We move from one disaster after another. No wonder under Skerrit we’ve lost Ross University, our banana industry and everything we once depended on for our livelihood.
Under Skerrit Dominica is barren land that can produce nothing good but thorns. Where are our cricketers on windward or west indies? How good is a stadium thats only there for good looks?
Pastors have you seen the demise of the church since Skerrit became PM? You remember the open ears, crusades, camps, conventions and revivals we use to have before Skerrit? You remember Evan Peter Augustine under DFP and UWP? Is peter alive? Is he in Da? My God, my God my God! Why are we so blind? Why are we so hard? Dominica is going nowhere under Skerrit because God does not bless lies, hypocrisies and deception!
The DLP cabinet of fog minded morons should mostly leave the management of the covid-19 pandemic to the technocrats. Why? These soldiers of Satan (Skerrit et al) have no moral authority to expound about covid-19 protocols and prevention.
These are the very people who scoffed at, jeered, ridicule the members of the Opposition for wearing masks in parliament. Remember? Would they be laughing if the Opposition members were to do it now? Sure they would. They are allergic to rational thoughts.
A Trinidadian political analyst once said this to a group of us. He said that he often has to advise Ministers of government in the Caribbean region. He revealed to us that when he speaks to many of these ministers he is shocked speechless by how little many of these people know. When I remember his statement I think about Skerrit and his (3 H’s) Cabinet of Hard Head Harry’s.
l those who tested negative 5 to 8 days after there first negative test? you do kno that a person can test negative one day and then be positive 2 days later? so all those negative tests that you all have gotten just remember that you could still be positive . YOU NEED A SECOND CLARIFICATION TEST 5 TO 8 DAYS LATER TO CONFIRM THAT YOU ARE CLEAR. then again even after you are clear you can catch covid from opening a bus door