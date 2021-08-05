Dominica records 45 active COVID cases

Dominica has recorded 45 active Covid-19 cases.
The information was revealed by National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed during a press briefing on Wednesday night.
“As of today our active cases are 45,” he said. “Total recovered cases are 209 and to-date there have been no deaths due to Covid-19.”
Of the 45 active cases 42 are locally transmitted and 3 cases are imported ones.
Dr. Ahmed said their age’s range from 7 years to 65 years with the median age of 26 years.
“62% are females and 38% are males,” he revealed.
He went on to say that most of the cases are part of the Lot event cluster.
“The majority of the cases are asymptomatic,
“However, we are seeing a lot more symptomatic cases this time around than in the previous wave,” Dr. Ahmed stated.
He mentioned further that the symptoms are so far mild.
“The clinical presentation includes fever, mild cough, headache, body ache, loss of taste and some of them were presented with diarrhoea,” he noted.
Dr. Ahmed pointed out that all symptomatic cases are unvaccinated.
He further revealed that to- date a total of 120 contacts were tested using the PCR method, “of this 120, forty (40) contacts are positive, 61 contacts are negative and 19 are pending.”
“All PCR positive cases are isolated at the St James isolated unit and they are doing okay,” he stated.
Dr. Ahmed mentioned that so far the Ministry of Health has completed over 450 antigen tests, “and of these we have 40 PCR contacts that are positive.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
The doc said “45 active cases”? I’m no doctor but I would say it so, 45 detected cases as of today. Numbers are going up as we speak. I see people playing with this devil-Demic and playing macho. I see at all the banks in Roseau where the clients must have on mask to enter, but the tellers are all bear faced. Ehh?. What all you get take it. I leave my house with no less than two mask. Because most are made in China and before the band gets behind your ears it burst out. Why these people are so? Make something good one day, nun China 🇨🇳!!!! No wonder people are afraid of the Chinese vaccine. I don’t blame them.
Good point…people are not going to show up for testing if they have to pay to stay at St James following a positive result.
Dr. Ahmed, once again thank-you for your objective presentation of the current Covid-19 situation. It has become apparent that there are those in Dominica who would disparage you, casting doubt upon your motives. These people seem to need to direct their anger at the messenger – the “shoot the messenger” syndrome. Keep up the good work. Pure science, objectivity, and cool heads are what is needed now.
Well look it. That’s what you all wanted right??? Foolish, careless and irresponsible behavior. Now the whole country have to suffer for all you pig-headedness. Putting people at risk unnecessarily. Dominica was doing too good right? We are one of the islands with the lowest rates of covid and zero deaths. Complacency is a hell of a thing. So many events were happening I guess it was just a matter of time. The authorities have been warning about this – don’t let your guards down. But noooooo people were too busy criticizing. Well look it. Who we blaming now??
@Da Girl
You are just too ashame to say that the authorities you mentioned are the same one breaking the law and causing the spread. Do you know who were the alleged organisers of the event at Bellevue?
Go do your homework
@% Ashamed of what exactly. You seemed to be focused on one event. Like I said EVENTS. I’m not interested in your political crap. There have been MULTIPLE events over the last few months, party over here, party over there, fete after fete! So all these people, red, green, yellow or blue hold them responsible!! Patrons as well as organizers are to blame! I blame the authorities too for not shutting down these events when they spring up. Now the people who were adhering to the protocols have to suffer along with those bunch of what I wouldn’t say.
@Da Girl
At least i forced you to be truthful to yourself. Stop being conservstive with the truth!!!
It was just a matter of time. Unfortunately there are still those who did not sure up.
Do people have to pay to stay at St James.
I would like to read what those Dominicans who are speaking against the idea of getting vaccinated have to say about this present situation.
In Toronto, Shopping Malls and all their stores are opening up their doors; so are the cafeterias inside the Malls. We can now sit down to chat and have a cup of coffee or our favorite foods with our friends and companions; that is because people are following the rules to take the vaccines which are available to them and wearing their mask when they are in public–so things are getting better, not worse.
There, in Dominica today, we have the highest rate of positive corvid-19 patients from since the virus started going around, but Dominicans are being foolish, choosing politics against their health.
“People should be responsible for their health and safety they say”! Well, who is responsible for this present number of positive cases right now, especially that they are locally transmitted–not imported.
The vaccine doesn’t prevent you from catching or transmitting the virus.
Newest numbers from Germany:
94% of the recorded positive cases of last month are unvaccinated.
So yes, the vaccine is not 100% perfect. No medication is.
Not taking it is still stupid and careless towards yourself and others
and will extend the time of necessary restrictions.
I’d like to add the newest numbers from Dominica: 103 active cases, 90% not vaccinated.
Skerrit once had his unsuspecting followers wearing T-shirts “Leadership is everything”” because he knew he was not a leader.
When liar Skerrit, who is supposed to lead from the front, is the very one who flouts the law with impunity, then we are living in a lawless country! Laws cannot, and should not be selective, but that is what is obtained in Dominica.
Wherever that “Lot” place is, could it be that they observed activities along the river bank proceed for months uninterrupted, so therefore they joined the fete in another location? Not even the police Manicou gang interfered with this activity next to the river.
So when i hear Skerrit , Blackmore and the others stammer and stutter , i always shake my head..Do you think that anyone of them bother about what is going on???..Verbal diarrhoea, a mirage to inveigle the unsuspecting.
Now the people need to holler for their STIMULUS PACKAGE!!
We are lucky, with all the mischief, deceipt, deception, greed, going us we just…
@%, up to this point you have 6 extremely stupid people backing up that piece of garbage that wrote above, are you individuals human beings at all?
You are writing under the message speaking about a very serious situation in Dominica–a situation that is presently crippling the World, and all you can do is blah, blah, blah your fictitious ideas of politics–what in hell’s name is wrong with you?
Who or whatever you are, if you and those like you are not full of satanic madness, then those who are presently in the madhouse do not belong there. Come on now, if at all I must refer to you al as people.
@Lizforsatan
Once again Liz you seem to be a consummate and unrepentant supporter of all evil. Change your dark heart, because i sense you are a grown person already. Stop supporting all the wicked things liar Skerrit is doing to his people..
Lizforsatan.
Ebeh look it! Chu-nou-fan en Dominique.
Did you say 19 Pending? so 42+19 is what? Keep playing politics with covid quarantine requirements still and blame the out break on back-door entry. Can some tell us here who authorized the Bikers Affair? You see, Dca has too many police commissioners in parliament. Already all red leaning police think they are their own commissioner now it is alleged the commissioner has no say as to who stays in quarantine or at home.
So Doc Amed or Ahmad or Ahse-wole please tell us how many people tested positive, were sent to home quarantine and not currently accounted for in the 42. Or should I assume that these are the 19 considered “pending?” You all really think Dcans are fools eh. Those that staying in home quarantine should be sent to posse. Anyway I wish the ministers and Senator a speedy recovery. The head comboss will learn her lesson sooner or later because Molly the donkey is not taking this sheet lightly anymore.
Remember there were calls for disability benefits to people who have COVID after effects – this is why I think we cannot afford also.- and this in more developed economies than ours