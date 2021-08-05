Dominica records 45 active COVID cases

Dominica has recorded 45 active Covid-19 cases.

The information was revealed by National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed during a press briefing on Wednesday night.

“As of today our active cases are 45,” he said. “Total recovered cases are 209 and to-date there have been no deaths due to Covid-19.”

Of the 45 active cases 42 are locally transmitted and 3 cases are imported ones.

Dr. Ahmed said their age’s range from 7 years to 65 years with the median age of 26 years.

“62% are females and 38% are males,” he revealed.

He went on to say that most of the cases are part of the Lot event cluster.

“The majority of the cases are asymptomatic,

“However, we are seeing a lot more symptomatic cases this time around than in the previous wave,” Dr. Ahmed stated.

He mentioned further that the symptoms are so far mild.

“The clinical presentation includes fever, mild cough, headache, body ache, loss of taste and some of them were presented with diarrhoea,” he noted.

Dr. Ahmed pointed out that all symptomatic cases are unvaccinated.

He further revealed that to- date a total of 120 contacts were tested using the PCR method, “of this 120, forty (40) contacts are positive, 61 contacts are negative and 19 are pending.”

“All PCR positive cases are isolated at the St James isolated unit and they are doing okay,” he stated.

Dr. Ahmed mentioned that so far the Ministry of Health has completed over 450 antigen tests, “and of these we have 40 PCR contacts that are positive.”