Dominica records another positive COVID-19 case; confirmed cases rise to 33

Dominica has recorded a new case of COVID-19.

National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed made that announcement during a press conference on Wednesday night.

“We have one more new case since our last press briefing, so this brings the total confirmed cases [to] 33,” he said.

According to Dr. Ahmed, the new case is a 58-year-old female who returned from Guadeloupe on October 4th and who had a valid negative PCR result prior to coming to Dominica.

“She was admitted to the quarantine facility on arrival as she returned from a high risk country,” he stated. “She was confirmed as a positive Covid-19 on October 12th through PCR Testing during our routine screening procedure on day five of her arrival.”

Dr. Ahmed said that there is only 1 contact of this new case asymptomatic case.

He said tests will be conducted in due time.

“In summary, as at today October 14, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 33, total active cases are now 4, zero deaths. Only one contact of the recent case is under investigation and all other contacts were tested negative. Presently there is no evidence of community transmission,” Dr. Ahmed stated.