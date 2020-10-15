Dominica records another positive COVID-19 case; confirmed cases rise to 33

Dominica has recorded a new case of COVID-19.
National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed made that announcement during a press conference on Wednesday night.
“We have one more new case since our last press briefing, so this brings the total confirmed cases [to] 33,” he said.
According to Dr. Ahmed, the new case is a 58-year-old female who returned from Guadeloupe on October 4th and who had a valid negative PCR result prior to coming to Dominica.
“She was admitted to the quarantine facility on arrival as she returned from a high risk country,” he stated. “She was confirmed as a positive Covid-19 on October 12th through PCR Testing during our routine screening procedure on day five of her arrival.”
Dr. Ahmed said that there is only 1 contact of this new case asymptomatic case.
He said tests will be conducted in due time.
“In summary, as at today October 14, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is 33, total active cases are now 4, zero deaths. Only one contact of the recent case is under investigation and all other contacts were tested negative. Presently there is no evidence of community transmission,” Dr. Ahmed stated.
7 Comments
Dr. Ahmed you look tired, you need to take care of yourself and get some rest.
Yah go on testing only people comming in. What about locals who never left the island. They need to be tested. It’s been proven that covid was in Europe from since October. And then count the number of people from Europe including me who visited. I was dca in January. Then also calculate the increased number of elderly who has passed away this year. So tell me. What is testing people comming in doing? The virus is already on island. The fact that as Caribbean people our way of life keeps us healthy and our immune systems strong is what is keeping us going still. The pcr tests are known to not be reliable. In England u can do 3 tests and 2 say positive. Then test the next day and all 3 say negative. Just open up the country and stop killing the economy and slowly suffocating the people. We are trying to get the European governments to do the same. Lockdowns and testing does absolutely nothing to aid the situation. Just let people carry on with there lives
I thought EVERYONE, regardless to where they’re coming from, should get clearance BEFORE entering the Island. Is that just talk? Dominica CANNOT afford any increase in COVID-19 cases. We must do better. Protect the people on the Island.
READ below: Seems you read what you wanted:
“According to Dr. Ahmed, the new case is a 58-year-old female who returned from Guadeloupe on October 4th and who had a valid negative PCR result prior to coming to Dominica”
I wondered about that also. With no ferry or air service between Dominica and Guadeloupe how did this lady get here? By fishing boat, pipiwi, canot or perhaps she fly like a soukouyen. Seriously folks. If she came by backdoor and reported herself I forgive her, that would be the right thing to do and likewise for government to look out for these people instead of waving a big stick at them. We must encourage our citizens to cooperate with the authorities under these circumstances, especially our health service to combat this Covid scourge.
There is air service to Guadeloupe, this service is only available to residents of Guadeloupe so she might be a resident.
… while the total number of unknown cases from Guadeloupe into Dominica through the backdoor is? And more backdoor cases from Guadeloupe can be expected for independence and creole season! By the way what ever happen to the boat belonging to the Minister of Government that was found in Portsmouth smuggling people? Was a criminal case ever made by the Government Prosecution Service against the owner? Or did we just vote him back in office because we love the sewo? Dominica, plus tard plus twist, epi si bon ou kay vwey!