Dominica revises COVID-19 country risk classification; reclassifies Antigua as high risk

The Government of Dominica has taken the responsible decision to revise the COVID-19 country risk classifications for travel based on changes in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring countries.
Effective February 7, 2021, Antigua and Barbuda has been reclassified to the HIGH-RISK classification. Travellers from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica must submit the online health screening form and submit a negative PCR test where swabs were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival into Dominica. Upon exiting the port of entry, travellers will submit to a quarantine period of up to 7 days where a PCR test is taken on day 5 after arrival and results are expected within 24-48 hours. Travellers must submit themselves to mandatory quarantine and may opt to quarantine at the government operated facility or at a Safe in Nature certified property under a ‘Managed Experience’.
The Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences are available to all visitors, including guests from high risk classified countries visiting Dominica. More information about the Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences and a complete listing of the risk classification of countries is available at https://discoverdominica.com/travel-advisory-for-dominica.
Discover Dominica Authority continues to work with health officials to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the island, and with tourism stakeholders to ensure a unique managed experience in a responsible manner.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
I juts saw a video where PM -Skerrit thanked everyone involved in the receipt of Astra Seneca vaccine from India.
First of all this is a British Made product, conceived in Oxford University- by Professor Sarah Gilbert.
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-12-30/oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine-who-are-the-people-behind-the-jab
It was developed using British Tax Payers Funds. That India can give it to the world, is because of the transfer of technology freely in a world wide co-operative effort.
My worry is that with only enough vaccine for 30,000 people, can we afford to give some away? What is the adult population in Dominica? All adults over say, 20 years should have a shot. Malaysia are vaccinating first its young people- whom they see as the most active- potential carriers!
Remember Mr Skerrit- charity begins at home. Do you think that the other Caricom countries will help us? Mia Mottely was not slow to take Ross University from Dominica, to benefit Barbados. Think Man? Do not be a…