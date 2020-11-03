Dominica revises COVID-19 country risk classification

The Government of Dominica has taken a responsible decision to revise the COVID-19 Country Risk Classifications for travel from the CARICOM Travel Bubble, Low, Medium and High-Risk Countries.

Effective, Wednesday October 28, 2020, Barbados was the one qualifying country to be part of Dominica’s CARICOM Travel Bubble Initiative. Travellers from the CARICOM Travel Bubble are not required to submit a PCR test as a prerequisite to travel, however , they are required to submit the online health screening form.

Countries in the Low-risk classification (including Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, St Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat) in addition to submitting the online health screening form are required to submit a PCR test where swabs were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival into Dominica. Upon exiting the port of entry, travellers will submit to scheduled and unscheduled checks and will be monitored for 7 days at their place of residence.

The Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences are available to all visitors, including guests from high risk classified countries visiting Dominica. A complete listing of the risk classification of countries is available at http://www.discoverdominica.com.

Discover Dominica Authority continues to work with Health Officials to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the island, and with Tourism stakeholders to ensure a unique managed experience in a responsible manner.

