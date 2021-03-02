Dominica’s health minister ‘pleased’ with public turnout for COVID vaccination

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre is expressing satisfaction with the public turnout as Dominica continues in its vaccination programme, in an effort to fight to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has, over the last two weeks, been administering the programme.

The President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin was the first person in Dominica to be vaccinated on February 12th, 2021.

“In all honesty, I think we have done very well. I am pleased with the turnout of the public and people have accepted that vaccination is one of the ways to get us to control Covid-19…,” he said while speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Annou Palé talk show on Sunday. “They realized the significance of the vaccination programme.”

The health minister continued, “The most important thing is that they know why they are doing it…now that the people in the public know why they are doing it, then it’s much easier for us to roll it out.”

Dr. McIntyre reported that as of Friday, February 26, 5,924 Dominicans had received the vaccine.

He explained the vaccination process.

“If someone wants, they can go online and fill out the form,” he said. “They can print out the form and come into the Health Centre with their form which makes it quicker for the nurses…”

However, he said those people who go to the health centres will be assisted in filling out the form.

“Apart from filling out the form there is a little counseling session that goes through, where persons are well informed about the vaccine,” Dr. McIntyre noted. “And even after you take the vaccine, then we observe you for another 15 minutes just to make sure everything is fine.”

According to the health minister, that is standard protocol which is being done for everyone, “so we educate you, we vaccinate you and we observe you for 15 minutes after you have had your shot.”

The vaccination form can be accessed at this link: https://vaccineregistration.dominica.gov.dm/?fbclid=IwAR3Ia8F8jA62mvqZCxZORW2MnbLPgtuppUy3PpLDiYTt7wcjnYzLkYui9YE