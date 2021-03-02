Dominica’s health minister ‘pleased’ with public turnout for COVID vaccination

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre is expressing satisfaction with the public turnout as Dominica continues in its vaccination programme, in an effort to fight to Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has, over the last two weeks, been administering the programme.
The President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin was the first person in Dominica to be vaccinated on February 12th, 2021.
“In all honesty, I think we have done very well. I am pleased with the turnout of the public and people have accepted that vaccination is one of the ways to get us to control Covid-19…,” he said while speaking as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Annou Palé talk show on Sunday. “They realized the significance of the vaccination programme.”
The health minister continued, “The most important thing is that they know why they are doing it…now that the people in the public know why they are doing it, then it’s much easier for us to roll it out.”
Dr. McIntyre reported that as of Friday, February 26, 5,924 Dominicans had received the vaccine.
He explained the vaccination process.
“If someone wants, they can go online and fill out the form,” he said. “They can print out the form and come into the Health Centre with their form which makes it quicker for the nurses…”
However, he said those people who go to the health centres will be assisted in filling out the form.
“Apart from filling out the form there is a little counseling session that goes through, where persons are well informed about the vaccine,” Dr. McIntyre noted. “And even after you take the vaccine, then we observe you for another 15 minutes just to make sure everything is fine.”
According to the health minister, that is standard protocol which is being done for everyone, “so we educate you, we vaccinate you and we observe you for 15 minutes after you have had your shot.”
The vaccination form can be accessed at this link: https://vaccineregistration.dominica.gov.dm/?fbclid=IwAR3Ia8F8jA62mvqZCxZORW2MnbLPgtuppUy3PpLDiYTt7wcjnYzLkYui9YE
11 Comments
Go take your vaccines to protect you.
Alot of persons have too much negative attitudes.
I feel sorry for the 5,924 ignorant.
The disease is so bad, that you need a test to know if you have it !!!
Ridiculous.
who is checking people who are not able to go clinic sick at home and no one telling us what to do.
Israeli Health Ministry:- New analysis from the Israeli Health Ministry concluded Pfizer’s COVID vaccine killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people than the disease itself would have killed” during a recent five-week vaccination period, and 260 times more younger people than would have died from the virus.
Dr.² Skerrit took a photo while getting the jab with one thumb up now. This fellow out performed him with both thumps up. That’s what they do best, pose for photo opportunities.
As they pose and smile for the camera, many people are going breakfastless, lunchless and supperless.
While they pose crime escalates, unemployment skyrockets, savings diminish, prostitution rises, mendicancy explodes, vagrancy spreads and hopelessness pervades the land.
This is a rudderless country sailing for the abyss.
@Ibo France, you are a sad loser get a man or woman to give you some loving and stop writing crap all day long by the way what a wonderful woman body looks like??? 🤣🤣🤣
Are you for real, Man Bites dogs? Your stupid “man bites dogs” title suits you well. You need a serious Pit Bull to tear your dumb ass up. Thus….”Dog bites Man…”
I took mine, but i can tell you is a good thing i did not watch Cecil first!!!!
I went today. Absolutely very impressive handling of the entire pandemic in Dominica. Not only have you keep us safe, but you’ve got hold of the vaccine and you’re delivering it. Five star experience today.. very speedy and efficient despite there being more than 100 people there, you keep moving through and the entire process was completed in thirty minutes. All people were very pleasant and polite too. Thank you Dominica. All people who arranged this and were involved have a lot to feel proud about.
Of course we have our conspiracy theorists telling us that the virus is a creation of the new world order, whatever that is. They are entitled to their view of course and free to express it. By the same token I am free to say that I am weary of mixing with people that have not been vaccinated and keep my distance.
@ A vaccinated person, that is what a good comment! You spoke based on personal experience, not what you heard someone else said, like so many of the commentators are doing–especially with those negative output. Good for you, my friend