Dominica’s health minister urges private sector to get employees tested; active COVID-19 cases at 773

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre is encouraging the private sector to join the government in its Covid-19 testing initiative as the country’s total number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

According to the latest government statistics, the total number of reported active COVID-19 cases as of the 19th of August, 2021, is 773.

Speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio’s Talking Point programme this week, Dr. McIntyre said the public was responding to the national testing campaign and now it was necessary for the private sector to get on board.

“On an average we are doing 1,200 antigen tests per day, for a population like ours I think that is significant, so the public has really come onboard with us in terms of testing,” he said. “What we may really want is for the private sector to come onboard.”

He suggested that companies can assist by encouraging their staff to get tested.

“If your staff is unvaccinated then they would have to be tested every week. If your staff are unvaccinated, maybe we can go every two weeks, but this is where people come to your business place and there is a lot of intermingling, the physical distancing might not be the best, they are in contact with a large number of the public,” the minister explained.

According to Dr. McIntyre, new protocols have been put in place to enter the Financial Centre.

“To enter the Financial Centre you must show your antigen test and that would really help us,” he stated. “That is why we are saying that all the businesses, the supermarkets, yes you have to get your staff tested.”

The Health Minister contends that such action will not only safeguard the public, but “you are also safeguarding yourself, because you do not want to have staff in there who are positive and you don’t even know.”

He reminded the public that the antigen tests are free.