Dominica’s health minister urges private sector to get employees tested; active COVID-19 cases at 773

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre is encouraging the private sector to join the government in its Covid-19 testing initiative as the country’s total number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
According to the latest government statistics, the total number of reported active COVID-19 cases as of the 19th of August, 2021, is 773.
Speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio’s Talking Point programme this week, Dr. McIntyre said the public was responding to the national testing campaign and now it was necessary for the private sector to get on board.
“On an average we are doing 1,200 antigen tests per day, for a population like ours I think that is significant, so the public has really come onboard with us in terms of testing,” he said. “What we may really want is for the private sector to come onboard.”
He suggested that companies can assist by encouraging their staff to get tested.
“If your staff is unvaccinated then they would have to be tested every week. If your staff are unvaccinated, maybe we can go every two weeks, but this is where people come to your business place and there is a lot of intermingling, the physical distancing might not be the best, they are in contact with a large number of the public,” the minister explained.
According to Dr. McIntyre, new protocols have been put in place to enter the Financial Centre.
“To enter the Financial Centre you must show your antigen test and that would really help us,” he stated. “That is why we are saying that all the businesses, the supermarkets, yes you have to get your staff tested.”
The Health Minister contends that such action will not only safeguard the public, but “you are also safeguarding yourself, because you do not want to have staff in there who are positive and you don’t even know.”
He reminded the public that the antigen tests are free.
5 Comments
We know of lots of persons that got COVID through coworkers, family members etc. We still don’t know how the PM’s Permanent Secretary and a few others got it. These persons should be tested regularly as well. Lay ban may shas tay!!!!
@ Seamless, wicked they wicked. I have head of many cases of FULLY VACCINATED persons infecting others. Makes you wonder what really is in those so-called vaccines.
Did you all hear and understand what Dr. McIntyre said? Let me quote him: “To enter the Financial Centre you must show your antigen test and that would really help us,” he stated. “That is why we are saying that all the businesses, the supermarkets, yes you have to get your staff tested.”
The Health Minister contends that such action will not only safeguard the public, but “you are also safeguarding yourself, because you do not want to have staff in there who are positive and you don’t even know.”
If this is not the spirit of the Mark of the Beast I don’t know what is. I just didn’t know Dominica would be the first country to introduce the Mark of the Beast on it’s people Revelation 13:16-18
16And the second beast required all people small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, 17 so that no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark— the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18Here is a call for wisdom:
But what the hell I hearing there nou. You must have an antigen test to enter the financial center? Isn’t the financial center the place Skerrit has used as the Red clinic during election, so people could come and beg him? Now those same poor people are forced to have a negative antigen test to go beg? Boy I so damn Red that even my eyes red and people always have to ask me why my eyes so red but this time I think my eyes turning black
I suspect members of the Red Clinic will be exempt.
Why is the attention for testing placed on unvaccinated people, like vaccinated people cannot contract and spread the virus? What is the reason behind all this?? If that’s the case then vaccinated people should be tested every week too..