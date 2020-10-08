Dr. Darroux self-isolates in wake of COVID-19 case in his constituency

Parliamentary Representative for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has decided, along with his family, to self-isolate for the rest of the week due “to contacts with a close contact” of a positive COVID-19 case in the Bellevue Chopin area.
From reports, the latest Covid-19 case is a young man from Petite Savanne who resides in the Bellevue Chopin community.
“I think it would be remiss of me if I don’t mention that while I wasn’t one of the primary contacts, but because of contacts with a close contact, I think there was also a cause for concern. From Sunday, I decided to self-isolate myself and my family,” he said during a live interview on state-owned radio on Wednesday morning.
Dr. Darroux said that out of caution, he requested a test and upon receiving the results yesterday (Tuesday 6th October) it turned out to be negative.
“I really, for the record, do not want to confirm anything this morning, but you would have heard the number of primary contacts that were identified and that by itself is extremely mind-boggling,” he stated.
He said that one could very well imagine a quarter or 50 percent of these as cases and consider the downhill turn and chaos that could have resulted in the community.
Dr. Darroux said this should serve as a rude awakening that, “we should never let down our guard.”
Meantime, he stressed that if the illegal entry into the country is not curtailed, the Covid-19 cases will increase.
“If individuals continue to enter the country infected, we are going to see a drastic increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalizations and the worst case scenario is death,” Dr. Darroux stated. “This is what will eventually happen if we do not take steps to curb the illegal entries to Dominica.”
He thanked his many supporters, family and friends who have reached out to him following the news of the new case.
Dr. Darroux also thanked the primary health team for their hard work thus far.
“I think that the rest of Dominica should be proud and reassured that we do have a health system that is working,” he stated.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Now your Chu nearly paytay I hope you learn your lesson and make positive changes in the interest of country first bro. I am still waiting for you and others to condemn the encouragement of illegal entry by the PM and Dish-washer during the last election. This time you got a real scare next time it may be the very PM or Dish-washer who gets hit with Covid19 in the worst way possible god forbid. God don’t like ugly so you all take note!
Is their any proof that the guy came in via backdoor ? If he confesses then ok..but someone can only be charged for illegal entry if caught or hv evidence or a confession..
Self isolate for the rest of the week? Who does he think he is, Trump? It is a MANDATORY TWO WEEK ISOLATION PERIOD, dunce! You “leaders: are full of IT. Whatever IT is.
And he is a medical Dr. you know. He actually went to medical school.
If the illegal entries were plucked in the bud early, perhaps, just perhaps, the problem of illicit entrance would have been severely reduced if not eradicated.
You, Mr. Darroux, and many of your fellow ministers by remaining thunderously silent, gave succour to the PM’s exhortations to all and sundry to come into the island through the backdoor because it was a tradition.
When a government is lawless society becomes lawless. As you self isolate think about these things.
the guy should be jailed! he was here and left for Guadeloupe very recently. It is not like the guy was stuck in Guada . He went on a “Run” . He should be jailed Fullstop!
You are as guilty as Skerrit and Shekira, so don’t come on here and play saint. Your treacherous guy!!!…. Why didn’t you condemn Skerrit and Skekira during the stolen election season? They told the people to come to vote backdoor, front door, pipwee, swim, etc…Where were you? In parliament slinging your gun at Danny?
Your hypocrite!
Get the hell out of my computer screen!
Was he an import case cause that’s all I hear Dominica have that sense last October all you to hypocrite wicked