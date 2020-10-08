Dr. Darroux self-isolates in wake of COVID-19 case in his constituency

Parliamentary Representative for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has decided, along with his family, to self-isolate for the rest of the week due “to contacts with a close contact” of a positive COVID-19 case in the Bellevue Chopin area.

From reports, the latest Covid-19 case is a young man from Petite Savanne who resides in the Bellevue Chopin community.

“I think it would be remiss of me if I don’t mention that while I wasn’t one of the primary contacts, but because of contacts with a close contact, I think there was also a cause for concern. From Sunday, I decided to self-isolate myself and my family,” he said during a live interview on state-owned radio on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Darroux said that out of caution, he requested a test and upon receiving the results yesterday (Tuesday 6th October) it turned out to be negative.

“I really, for the record, do not want to confirm anything this morning, but you would have heard the number of primary contacts that were identified and that by itself is extremely mind-boggling,” he stated.

He said that one could very well imagine a quarter or 50 percent of these as cases and consider the downhill turn and chaos that could have resulted in the community.

Dr. Darroux said this should serve as a rude awakening that, “we should never let down our guard.”

Meantime, he stressed that if the illegal entry into the country is not curtailed, the Covid-19 cases will increase.

“If individuals continue to enter the country infected, we are going to see a drastic increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalizations and the worst case scenario is death,” Dr. Darroux stated. “This is what will eventually happen if we do not take steps to curb the illegal entries to Dominica.”

He thanked his many supporters, family and friends who have reached out to him following the news of the new case.

Dr. Darroux also thanked the primary health team for their hard work thus far.

“I think that the rest of Dominica should be proud and reassured that we do have a health system that is working,” he stated.