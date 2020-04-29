ECCO highlights impact of COVID-19 on members; considers measures to assist

The 2020 Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of carnivals, music festivals and other music-driven cultural events across the Caribbean and around the world, well into the future. In addition, with the heavy focus in the electronic media on covering the unfolding health crisis, the closure of hotels, restaurants and clubs and the enforcement of social distancing measures, there has been a sharp decrease in the playing of recorded music.

The foregoing developments have severely impacted music writers, composers, producers, publishers and performers in the Eastern Caribbean, many of whom depend heavily or solely, on music as a means of livelihood. In particular, the current situation has undermined the ability of creators of music to earn royalties from their work.

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. feels the plight of its members in these challenging times and is doing all possible to continue to safeguard their creative rights, in keeping with its mandate.

In addition, ECCO is contemplating specific measures to assist members in their efforts to make it through the COVID-19 crisis and expects to make an official statement in the coming weeks.

During this forced hiatus, ECCO encourages members to stay focused by writing and composing new material, completing outstanding projects, collaborating virtually, and making plans to emerge stronger after the crisis.

ECCO also urges members to obey official guidelines to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Members, and the general public, are encouraged to learn more about ECCO and the latest related developments by calling the main office at (758) 451-6436; visiting the ECCO website: eccorights.org; or the ECCO Facebook page: www.facebook.com/eccorights.

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. is a society of writers & publishers of music. Through reciprocal agreements with Collective Management Organisations (CMOs), throughout the world (also called ‘societies’), ECCO represents and can license virtually the whole worldwide repertoire of copyright music for public performance, broadcast, cable transmission, online and mobile use. In addition ECCO will also license mechanical reproduction on behalf of writer and publisher members and is planning to perform similar tasks for the related rights of producers and performers of sound recordings with respect to the right of equitable remuneration when recordings are used in broadcasts and/or public performances directly or indirectly.