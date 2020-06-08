Government considering further easing of curfew hours, reopening of more businesses

Given that there’s currently no evidence of the spread of COVID-19 in communities in Dominica, the government is considering a further relaxation of the restrictive measures regarding curfew hours and the re-opening of the remaining closed businesses on the island.

Health minister, Irving McIntyre, said, while making the announcement during a press briefing over the weekend, that these companies include tour operators, cinemas, bars, lotto blasts and gyms as well as the returning of public officers to their normal pre -COVID stations and arrangements.

He said the details of these changes will be made available to the public during the course of this week but at present, all curfew times and business hours remain the same.

“This new normal way of life calls for a change in mindset from all of us, particularly the youth since you, more likely than not will, in the future, face other health emergencies of concern,” Dr. McIntyre noted.

The health minister further stressed that the returning home of Dominicans and the increasing relaxation of restrictive measures should not result in citizens letting down their guard and losing focus.

“The public health and social measures such as washing of hands, proper wearing of masks and physical distancing must remain in practice,” he cautioned.

He said the re-opening of the country’s borders remains a challenge because, at present, it poses the risk of importing more cases.

McIntyre said that as a result, the government must be sensible in its approach to achieve the safest and most appropriate option for Dominica.

“We must face this pandemic with optimism and see the opportunity to become personally responsible for our health and that of our communities,” declared Dominica’s top health official.

At present, the country has two active cases of COVID-19.