Guidelines and Protocols for the Reopening of Schools in Dominica

Dominica News Online - Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 10:25 AM
The Ministry of Education has officially released the guidelines and protocols for the reopening of schools in Dominica this month. The document was presented at a meeting of school principals this morning at the Public Service Union Building.

The Ministry states that as much as possible, these guidelines have been formulated based on the advice and protocols from a number of organizations including UNICEF, UNESCO, CARICOM,
CDB, WHO, CARPHA, the ministry of education, the ministry of health and parents of students in Dominica.

The guidelines and protocals document can be downloaded at the link below.

Below are supporting documents that provide protocols for addressing special needs students, early childhood education and psycho social support respectively.

2 Comments

  1. covid
    September 1, 2020

    SMH!!!! I have no more words…

  2. john born
    August 31, 2020

    Sad & ridiculous

